After contaminants were found in the groundwater at a Wyman Road property, the city of Keene is looking to install a water filtration system that would be there at least three years.
In January 2019, the city did required ground and surface-water testing within an established monitoring zone around the Keene Municipal Landfill on Route 12 near the Keene/Surry line, which was closed and capped in 1999. The testing, performed by consulting firm EnviroTrac, showed elevated levels of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) in a residential well at 173 Wyman Road.
The 2019 sampling showed PFAS concentrations of 17.8 parts per trillion at the well, while testing in April 2021 showed concentrations of PFAS of 20 parts per trillion, according to a communication from the public works department to the City Council’s Finance, Organization and Personnel Committee. The state’s standard is 12 parts per trillion, which was lowered from 70 parts per trillion in July 2020.
“Up until a couple years ago, this testing would have revealed that there [were contaminants] in the system, but the standards would not have been met for triggering any action,” said Duncan Watson, assistant public works director, during the committee’s meeting Thursday. “But the standards for detection have been reduced ... and therefore, the detectable levels that we discovered in the well at 173 Wyman triggered an action that requires us to do something.”
PFAS are man-made chemicals that can be found in a large number of everyday items, including stain repellents in fabrics, flame-retardant carpets, nonstick coatings in cookware, foam used to fight fires at airports, and grease barriers in food packaging, according to the meeting’s agenda packet.
These same chemicals are at the center of a case against the Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics facility in Merrimack, which told the state in 2016 that it had emitted unsafe levels of PFAS chemicals that had affected area wells, NHPR reported.
According to Keene property records, the property at 173 Wyman Road is three acres and includes a house and a barn. The owner’s name was not included in the agenda packet for Thursday’s meeting or mentioned during the session. However, Keene Department of Assessment records show the property was purchased in October 2020 by John R. Lamont and Nicole J. Lamont.
Although the exact source of the PFAS at 173 Wyman Road is unknown, the N.H. Department of Environmental Services holds the city responsible for it.
While the research is still developing, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says exposure to PFAS may lead to harmful health effects. Watson’s communication says the city will provide the resident of 173 Wyman Road with bottled water for drinking and cooking needs for several weeks, then install a water filtration system in the basement of the home and provide monthly or quarterly monitoring for up to three years.
According to the public works department, the cost to provide bottled water and install the water filtration system, along with labor, subcontractors, filter changes and testing over three years, is expected to be about $38,000. Keene’s current solid waste division budget will absorb these costs.
The communication from Watson to the FOP Committee says the state environmental services department will likely expand the testing area to determine the extent of the contamination.
Watson said there are a couple of long-term options for permanently addressing the water issue on the property. The most obvious would be to extend the city’s waterlines, which currently don’t reach 173 Wyman Road, stopping around the Hillside Village area.
“We’ve done some preliminary engineering estimates, and the price of running the waterlines beyond there, to the location that we’re talking about, would be north of $500,000,” Watson said.
However, he added that the issue is becoming more prominent, and funds are being accumulated at the state and federal levels to assist communities dealing with PFAS contamination.
The FOP Committee voted unanimously to recommend that the City Council authorize City Manager Elizabeth Dragon to negotiate an agreement with the owner of 173 Wyman Road to install the water filtration system for an initial three-year period starting in July.