Protection of Winchester’s underground water supply is at issue in four warrant articles voters will decide Tuesday.
William McGrath, a member of the town’s zoning board of adjustment, authored the proposals, which were put on the warrant by citizen petition.
They would make changes to the town’s aquifer protection district, which contains various restrictions intended to safeguard water quality. An aquifer is an underground area containing water that can be accessed by wells.
The planning board opposes all four articles. The Winchester Conservation Commission put out a flyer saying that easing restrictions in the district could pose “a serious threat to our aquifer, our wells, streams, Forest Lake and the Ashuelot River.”
And McGrath is opposing one of his own warrant articles, one that would eliminate the district entirely.
He continues to support two others that would ease residential lot size requirements in the district and a third to expand the district to include business and commercial areas.
The district, created in 2004, covers most of the developed area of Winchester. One of its requirements is that residential lots be a minimum of three acres in size for single-family homes relying on wells and septic fields. A similar home in an area of town not in the protection district could be built on a one-acre lot.
McGrath contends the larger lot size requirement is not needed to safeguard underground water.
On the other hand, businesses can pose a threat to the aquifer, and that’s why the protection zone should be expanded to include the commercial district, he said.
“Residential houses pose no threat to the aquifer,” McGrath contends in his own flyer. “This restriction was only to limit development. It was not and in no way protects the aquifer.”
Miriam Johnson, a member of the conservation commission, said larger lot size requirements actually do protect the aquifer.
If smaller lots were allowed, more homes could be built in a given area.
“You’d be able to build houses closer together at a higher density,” Johnson said. “With a higher density comes more pollution.”
She said McGrath owns land that would be easier to develop if the restrictions in the aquifer protection district were eased.
McGrath acknowledged that he owns 11 parcels of land near Forest Lake in the district, with most under three acres.
He said that since this land was subdivided before the protection district was created, they are “grandfathered” and it is already permissible to build homes there, but added that he has no intention to do so.
He said he sold about a dozen other parcels in the area before the district was formed.
McGrath, 79, also said his late father put a 216-acre section of land in the area in a trust that is managed by other siblings. He said he has no direct responsibility for this acreage.
He said any changes to the aquifer protection district wouldn’t affect him personally but that he’d like to see the revisions made because the current regulations “don’t make sense.”
Winchester residents will consider these articles, along with the rest of this year’s town-meeting warrant and ballot at the polls Tuesday.
