PETERBOROUGH — Timothy Conway, who since August 2018 has been the assistant principal at South Meadow School in Peterborough, will become the school's principal this summer, the ConVal School District announced Monday.
Conway, who previously worked as a wellness teacher at ConVal Regional High School in Peterborough and a physical education instructor at ConVal’s elementary schools, will succeed Anne O’Bryant. She is retiring at the end of the academic year after eight years in the role.
"We are thrilled to welcome Tim into his new role as principal," Superintendent Kimberly Rizzo Saunders said in a news release. "He consistently goes above and beyond his regular responsibilities in efforts to make South Meadow School a better place for both students and faculty."
Conway graduated with a bachelor’s degree in physical education for grades K-12 from Plymouth State University in 2008, according to the release. He also earned a master's in educational leadership from Keene State College in 2017.
"I am so excited to begin this new role and to be given the opportunity to continue to serve the ConVal School District,” he said. "My last few years at SMS have been nothing but rewarding and I am grateful for the opportunity to remain a part of the school community for years to come."
South Meadow School enrolls about 350 students in 5th through 8th grades.
Conway, who won ConVal's 2017-18 Outstanding Teacher Award, is also passionate about youth baseball, and has coached high school and college-aged players in Bedford, according to the release.
The district will begin searching for Conway's successor as assistant principal immediately.