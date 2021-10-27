PETERBOROUGH — A town resident died Wednesday morning in a three-car collision on Route 202 near the Jaffrey town line, according to Peterborough Police Chief Scott Guinard.
Jillian Bosworth, 30, was killed after her car traveled into oncoming traffic around 7 a.m., Guinard announced in a news release Wednesday afternoon. Bosworth, who had been driving south on Route 202 — also known as Jaffrey Road — and struck a northbound car, was pronounced dead at the scene, the release states.
Kim Reth, 52, of Jaffrey, was driving north and was taken to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester, Mass., with "extremely critical injuries," Guinard announced. A hospital spokeswoman did not have more information on Reth’s condition Wednesday afternoon.
A third driver — Robin Marmorstein, 47, of Peterborough — was also involved in the crash but was not injured, according to the release. Her car collided with Reth's vehicle after the initial crash, police said.
Authorities in Peterborough and Jaffrey closed several roads near the crash site, including Route 202, Wednesday morning.
That highway reopened by 11 a.m., the news release states. In Jaffrey, Lehtinen Road, Nutting Road and Peterborough Street were also closed temporarily but reopened by Wednesday afternoon, according to Police Chief Todd Muilenberg, whose department assisted Peterborough police on scene.
A separate closure on Hillcrest Road in Jaffrey was unrelated to the crash, and was due to downed utility poles from Tuesday night's rainstorm, Muilenberg said.
The collision remains under investigation by Peterborough police, Guinard said in the news release. Anyone with information is asked to call the police department at 603-924-8050.
Sentinel staff writer Olivia Belanger contributed reporting.