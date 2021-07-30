PETERBOROUGH — A Peterborough woman died in a vehicle crash early Friday morning, according to a news release from the town’s police chief.
Brenda L. Wszolek, 52, was pronounced dead at the scene of the single-vehicle crash on Route 202, also known as Hancock Road, the release says.
Peterborough police responded to the crash around 3:50 a.m.
James M. Harris, 48, of Peterborough, was driving a Chevy Malibu with Wszolek in the passenger seat. His car was traveling north on Route 202, and then crossed the southbound lane, leaving the roadway and overturning into a small body of water, the release says.
The car — which sustained significant damage — then landed on dry land, more than 130 feet from where it had left the roadway, according to the release.
An autopsy is being conducted to determine Wszolek’s cause of death.
Harris suffered serious injuries, the release says, and was taken to the hospital in Concord before being transferred to a hospital in Worcester, Mass.
The release does not say what caused the crash, which remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Peterborough Police Department at 924-8050.