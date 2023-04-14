Peterborough will have two contested races in the May 9 town election.
Select Board Chair Tyler Ward is running for re-election to a three-year seat, with Andrew Osterman running against him.
Ward has served three terms on the Select Board, and Osterman is currently serving on the Budget and Recreation Committees. Osterman also started three petition warrant articles that will be discussed at Town Meeting this year: building an ADA-accessible pedestrian path from the Evans Road loop to Shaw’s, allowing the Select Board to only appoint residents below the age of 65 to any vacant town seats, positions or roles and not allowing town-related meetings to occur between 5 and 8 p.m. None of these articles are recommended by the Select Board.
Three candidates are running for two three-year seats on the Planning Board. Lisa Stone and Andrew Dunbar are running for re-election, and Gary Gorski, who is currently an alternate, is running for a seat.
A trio of three-year Budget Committee seats are open. Chair Carl Mabbs-Zeno and Mary Clark are seeking re-election, and Richard Reynells is also running for a seat. Current member Ronnie McIntire is not running.
Two three-year seats are open on the Zoning Board of Adjustment, with current members Peggy Leedberg and Peter LaRoche not seeking a new term. Alternate Christopher J. DiLoreto is running for a full seat, and Daniel Latini is also running.
The Recreation Committee has two three-year seats up for election. Chair Kate Coon is running for another term, and Devon Tomasulo is also running. Peggy Leedberg’s is not running for re-election.
Margaret “Peggy” VanValkenburgh is running for re-election to one of the two three-year library trustee seats, and Christine Mann is running for a seat. Incumbent John Lawlor is not running.
John A. Nieskens is running unopposed for a three-year Trustee of the Trust Funds seat, and LaRoche is seeking another term in a three-year cemetery trustee seat.
Peterborough’s ballot session is on May 9 at the Community Center, with polls open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Town Meeting is on May 10 at 7 p.m. in the Upper Hall of the Town House.
This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.
