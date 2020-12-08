PETERBOROUGH — Peterborough voters this spring may consider adopting a goal for the town to shift entirely to renewable energy within the next three decades.
Peterborough Energy Action, a group that promotes clean energy use, is proposing a warrant article for May’s town meeting, according to member Dori Drachman.
“We want to pass a warrant article this spring that will commit Peterborough to work toward … transitioning to 100 percent clean energy for all of our residents and businesses,” Drachman said in a Dec. 1 presentation to the Peterborough selectboard. “Specifically, we are going to set goals for clean electricity by 2030 and clean heat and transportation by 2050. And to help us reach those goals, we are asking to create an energy plan by the end of 2022.”
The electricity, heating and transportation targets are identical to those the Keene City Council adopted in January 2019.
There are four other New Hampshire communities, aside from Keene, that are currently working on similar energy plans: Hanover, Plainfield, Cornish and Concord, according to Drachman. She said Peterborough Energy Action is working on the proposal with Keene, where the Energy and Climate Committee is gearing up to submit the final version of its own energy plan to the City Council.
Addressing the Peterborough selectboard at its Dec. 1 meeting, which was held via Zoom, Drachman said there’s little time to spare in implementing this plan. Many scientists agree global temperature changes must be kept within 1.5 degrees Celsius to avert the worst impacts of climate change, she noted. To do this, she said, carbon emissions must be cut dramatically.
“We have to reduce our emissions by half by 2030, and they have to be down to zero by 2050,” she said. “The longer we wait, the more damage will be done and the more expensive it will be to adapt. So there’s no time to lose.”
In New Hampshire, she said failing to address these concerns could lead to warmer winters, intensified periods of drought and then flooding during the growing season, the migration or dying off of wildlife, and the loss of the trees that contribute to the state’s beloved autumn foliage — particularly the sugar maple.
A community power program is being explored as a means of moving Peterborough toward 100 percent renewable electricity. This is also a key element of Keene’s plan, and Drachman said the Peterborough Energy Committee, a town committee that is separate from the Peterborough Energy Action group, will seek to give a presentation on this topic to the selectboard in the near future.
Community power programs, which became possible in New Hampshire under a 2019 state law, allow municipalities to purchase power that can then be sold back to their citizens and business owners. They enable municipalities to not only look for the best deals, but also to have more say in where their power comes from.
“We see it as such an important tool, a real game-changer actually, in the effort to reduce our emissions,” Drachman said. She also said it’s an option that allows individuals of all income levels to get their power from clean sources.
Selectmen Tyler Ward and Ed Juengst both expressed support for the plan, saying the message is important and they’re glad to see the work that has been done to prepare it to be submitted as a warrant article. Ward said he thinks bringing the idea to voters during the 2021 town meeting is a good way to proceed.
Drachman said a series of community forums will be organized over the next few months, with the first set for Jan. 28. More information about that meeting can be found at www.peterboroughenergyaction.org.