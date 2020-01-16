PETERBOROUGH — Voters overwhelmingly approved additional money for a bridge reconstruction at a special town meeting Wednesday night.
The town appropriated $6.6 million in 2018 to replace the Main Street bridge, which is deemed structurally deficient and on the state’s “red list.” Bids for the reconstruction came in significantly higher than expected last fall, though.
Residents voted 175-2 Wednesday to appropriate another $1.4 million for the project.
Because the federal government is paying for 80 percent of the project, the town is only responsible for $280,000 of the additional appropriation, financed through bonds or notes. Of the reconstruction’s total $8 million budget, the town’s share is $1.6 million.