PETERBOROUGH — After nearly 90 minutes of lively discussion, Peterborough residents on Wednesday evening voted to take the next step in the long-discussed plans to build a new fire station on town-owned property off Elm Street.
Voters at the open-session portion of Peterborough's multi-part town meeting approved a proposal to allocate $2 million — $1.3 million through a bond issue, and the remaining $700,000 in federal funds the town recently received — for the design and engineering work on the project that would add a new fire and ambulance facility to the town's so-called municipal campus. That area also includes the Peterborough Community Center and Department of Public Works headquarters, both of which the town also plans to renovate.
The warrant article, which required a two-thirds majority, passed by a ballot vote of 213-55, or 79.4 percent.
“At 79 percent, I think it shows that the community, as a whole, the voters, are truly acknowledging the fact that we need to move this forward," Fire Chief Ed Walker said after the meeting. "We need to continue resolving the issue that we have around the fire station and the deficiencies there and the safety of the responders.”
Those deficiencies at the current station at 16 Summer St. include a lack of space for equipment, inadequate facilities to decontaminate equipment and a lack of privacy between genders, according to a town website detailing the project.
The current facility was built in 1948 as the town highway garage and transitioned into the fire station in 1971. Plans for turning the town property on Elm Street into a municipal campus date back to 2007, according to the website.
"As a community, we’ve hung our fire department out to dry for a really, really long time, way before tonight. And please don’t forget that," said Sarah Steinberg Heller, a member of the town's Municipal Campus Task Force. "They need us to take just this step ... so we can get moving. We need them to be safe and ready when we need their help when we need them in our most vulnerable moments."
The other residents in the standing-room crowd at the Peterborough Town House who spoke during the meeting expressed near-universal agreement that the fire department needs a new station, though some questioned the specifics of the project's financing.
“I’m convinced we need a new fire station," said Carl Mabbs-Zeno, who chairs the town's budget committee. "It worries me, however, that some years ago, this was called obvious. So, I have to question why we’ve come this far without having one. I acknowledge it’s clearly difficult and challenging the conflicts between what safety costs and what we can afford."
Mabbs-Zeno, like several residents during the meeting, referenced an initial estimate earlier this year that put the total cost of the project at roughly $23 million. But town officials at the meeting said they have no intention of spending that much on the new fire station.
“I think it’s really important to mention, first off, that the $23 million was a first pass at an estimate," Town Administrator Nicole MacStay said.
Bill Taylor, who was re-elected on Tuesday to a second three-year term on the selectboard, said the town does not currently have an estimate for the total cost of the fire station project.
“We don’t have a figure. I know that seems hard to say, but we don’t have enough designs to come to the conclusion where we will have a figure," he said. "... The first step is to get this ball rolling.”
Taylor added that the selectboard plans to generate a figure over the next several months by talking with design and construction firms and other towns that have undertaken similar projects.
“We will engage at the public selectboard meetings and be transparent at every step of the way. We encourage you all to stay engaged," he said. "... We will not go it alone, and we’ll constantly work with the people who have done this before. We may not have to spend $2 million [on the design work], and we certainly hope we don’t. Any dollar saved will go toward the end result, and this appropriation will come off the total cost of any project."
With funding for the design work approved, Peterborough officials will now solicit bids for firms to conduct that work. Taylor said ideally that phase will be complete by next year's town meeting, when voters could consider plans and costs for the construction of the new fire station. Best case scenario, he said, construction could begin in the next two years or so.
"The goal is to keep the project moving forward consistently until we get it built," Taylor said after the meeting.
Whenever the new fire station is built, town officials say they plan to sell the current facility, which sits on 10 acres downtown. The sale could help offset the cost of the new facility, and return the property to the tax rolls.
The crowd thinned significantly after the vote on the municipal campus project, but the remaining voters had one more item to address before closing this year's town meeting: raising $328,738 for the town's Ambulance Service Revolving Fund. That article passed easily by a show of hands.