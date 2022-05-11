PETERBOROUGH — Ahead of Wednesday’s open session, voters approved all articles presented at the polls Tuesday, including a $13.7 million budget and a community power plan.
A total of 874 — or 18 percent — of 4,848 registered voters stopped by the community center to submit their ballots.
The $13,691,283 budget is 13.4 percent lower than the $15,817,741 budget voters approved last year. However, unlike in previous years, the newly-approved budget does not include expenditures from the town’s revolving and special revenue funds (such as recreation and ambulance funds), Town Administrator Nicole MacStay previously told The Sentinel. When those sums are added, the 2022-23 budget amounts to $16,117,248 — just shy of 2 percent higher than the current year’s budget.
The community power plan — which the town’s community power task force has been working on since September 2021 — also got the green light, with 760 votes in favor and 98 against. Under the plan, Peterborough’s government, instead of a utility company, would source electricity for its residents. People could choose to opt out of the program, while those who participate could choose from four options ranging in cost and the amount of energy from renewable sources.
The plan will still need to be approved by the state’s Public Utilities Commission.
With a 510-323 margin, voters approved a petition article to raise $15,500 for the Economic Development Authority for improving business relations and developments.
Residents also gave the go-ahead to creating a Municipal Facilities Campus Expendable Trust Fund and adding $350,082 to the fund to support the design, engineering and construction costs for a municipal facilities campus off Elm Street; raising $400,000 through taxation for the Roadway Systems Upgrade Capital Reserve Fund; and adding a total of $353,100 to various capital reserve and expendable trust funds, to be raised through taxation.
On Wednesday, voters are scheduled to gather again at 7 p.m. on the upper level of the town house to consider the two remaining articles. One calls for adding $328,738 to the Ambulance Service Revolving Fund while the other asks voters if they will approve a $2 million bond for the municipal facilities campus design and engineering work. The latter requires a three-fifths supermajority to pass.
Contested races: Four candidates ran for three three-year seats on the budget committee. Those will be filled by incumbent Mandy Sliver (who won 579 votes), Leslie Lewis (508) and Andrew Osterman (451). River Marmorstein fell short with 381 votes.
Incumbent Joshua Blair lost his seat on the planning board with 365 votes. He was bested by Carl Staley (522) and planning board alternate member Blair Weiss (497), who were both elected to three-year terms.
Kathy Sullivan won the race for a two-year term as supervisor of the checklist with 386 votes, beating Laura Norton’s 315.