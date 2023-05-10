PETERBOROUGH — At the polls Tuesday, voters re-elected Tyler Ward to the selectboard and passed all zoning amendments and warrant articles on the ballot during the first portion of the annual town meeting, which continues tonight.
Incumbent Tyler Ward defeated Andrew Osterman for the selectboard position, 736-142. Gary Gorski and Lisa Stone won three-year terms on the planning board, earning 545 and 522 votes, respectively, defeating Andrew Dunbar, who received 414 votes.
Voters approved the $14,791,950 budget, 721-141. That’s up roughly 8 percent from the $13,691,283 figure voters passed last year.
All seven zoning amendments passed by large margins. These changes include expanding the definition of “commercial uses” to include food services such as restaurants and allowing more than one building of a multi-family workforce housing development on a single lot in the town’s rural district
Residents green-lit $131,000 for the Pay-As-You-Throw program, with this money to come from the Pay-As-You-Throw special revenue fund rather than taxation. The program charges residents for the amount of waste they throw away based on the number of city-owned trash bags used, according to a report by the N.H. Bulletin.
Voters also approved $764,700 for various capital reserve and expendable trust funds: $18,500 for the GIS capital reserve fund; $80,000 for the police department fleet management capital reserve fund; $210,000 for the fire department apparatus and equipment capital reserve fund; $1,200 for the winter operations expendable trust fund; $375,000 for the fleet management capital reserve fund; $65,000 for the recreation department equipment capital reserve fund; and $15,000 for the Adams Pool improvement capital reserve fund.
Residents appropriated $400,000 for the roadway system upgrades capital reserve fund. For repair and upkeep of the Peterborough Town House’s upper hall, residents chose to place $5,000 in the upper hall expendable trust fund.
More than 800 ballots were cast in favor of placing $237,830 in the bridges, culverts, and dams expendable trust fund, created to repair, replace and upkeep such infrastructure. The funds were acquired via the proceeds of unanticipated bridge aid the town accepted in December.
Voters OK’d $450,834 dollars for the ambulance service revolving fund, and also approved the creation of a facilities and grounds capital reserve fund.
Article 11, which passed with 718 votes, amended the annual terms of compensation for supervisors of the checklist and raised $5,250 as the cost associated with it. Residents also amended the terms of compensation for the elected town clerk and raised $8,297 to award the current town clerk for cost-of-living adjustments and a merit-based increase.
Three town-owned properties off of Greenfield Road were designated a town forest, which cannot be abolished without a two-thirds vote at town meeting.
Residents chose to readopt the optional veterans tax credit and readopted the all veterans tax credit. All veterans, regardless of where or how long they served, will receive $750 as an annual tax credit on residential property.
Article 17 focused on 18 parcels of land, and voters opted to revise the South Peterborough tax increment finance district and greater downtown tax increment finance district.
For the final warrant article on the ballot, residents voted to revise the advisory budget committee’s charter.
Town officials elected without contest were: Mary Clark, Carl Mabbs-Zeno and Richard Reynells, budget committee, three years; Daniel Latini and Chris DiLoreto zoning board of adjustment, three years; Peggy Van Valkenburgh and Christine Mann, library trustees, three years; Devon Tomasulo and Kate Coon, recreation committee, three years; John Nieskens, trustee of the trust funds, three years; Peter LaRoche, cemetery trustee, three years.
Tonight, voters will gather at the Town House at 7 p.m. for the open session, where they will consider petition articles put forth by residents. These include a pedestrian path proposal for $201,000; an article pertaining to the age of appointed committee members; and a proposal to prohibit town government and annual business meetings from being scheduled between 5 and 8 p.m.
