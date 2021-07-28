PETERBOROUGH — The 1833 Society has reached its $8.5 million fundraising goal to renovate and rebuild the Peterborough Town Library.
Of that amount, $3 million came from a 2018 warrant article, which passed with more than 80 percent voter approval, according to a news release. The remaining $5.5 million was raised through private donations from individuals, businesses, foundations and grants.
The ongoing renovation includes rehabilitating the section built in 1892 — including the iconic portico and granite stairs — and adding a new wing to replace two 20th-century additions, according to the library website.
Planning for the updated library at 2 Concord St. began several years ago. Upon completion, the facility will be fully accessible on all levels, whereas before the remodel none of the public entries were compliant with the Americans With Disabilities Act, according to the library website. Other improvements include updated technology, new community meeting spaces and dedicated areas for children and young adults, the website says.
Harvey Construction of Bedford is overseeing the project and broke ground in June of last year. The library’s grand reopening is scheduled for Sept. 12, the release says.
The historic library, which was reportedly the first taxpayer-funded library in the world, was first established in 1833.
The 1833 Society — a nonprofit created in 2011 to oversee the fundraising and design of the updated library — is now working in partnership with Ana Beha Architects of Boston to finalize the design, according to the release.
During construction, a temporary library has been open in the Monadnock Plaza at 1 Jaffrey Road in Peterborough, but Library Director Corinne Chronopoulos said the staff can't wait to welcome the public to the updated facility in September.
“We did it one dollar at a time and by staying positive and persistent with our message,” Chronopoulos said in a prepared statement. “The public library is one of the last places in our democracy where all are welcome, free access to information is championed, and people are connected to the resources they need to succeed.”