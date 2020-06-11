PETERBOROUGH — Someone who works at the Peterborough Town House has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a notice on the town website.
“Anyone who is concerned that they may have been exposed are urged to contact their doctor and get tested,” the brief, undated notice stated.
Deputy Town Administrator Nicole MacStay said the town learned of the positive result Tuesday. The employee was last at work on Friday but was not symptomatic at that time, she said.
She declined to reveal any details about the employee’s role or department, due to privacy concerns. She said most of the other people who work in the building are also getting tested, depending on whether they would have had close contact with the employee.
— Sentinel Staff