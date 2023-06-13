Local trail builders are planning to make improvements to Peterborough’s Old Railroad Trail, potentially benefiting dozens of bikers, hikers and walkers who frequent the pathway every day.
On Tuesday, June 6, Public Works Director Seth MacLean told the Select Board they plan to apply for an $11,000 grant from the Recreation Trails Program to help maintain the Old Railroad Trail.
The N.H. Parks and Recreation Bureau is planning to allocate $1.2 million in grants, ranging from $8,000-$80,000, to towns across the state for the purpose of maintaining and improving historic and scenic trails.
The scenic town-owned route begins at the Peterborough Recycling Center on Scott Mitchell Road and passes through the old B&M Railroad bed along the Contoocook River and continues a couple of miles into Hancock. Peterborough workers cannot do maintenance past the town line.
According to the Receation Trails Program (RTP) guidelines, applicants must determine the total project value before applying for the grant. From there, RTP can pledge a maximum of 80 percent of the total project value and applicants are required to pledge a minimum of 20 percent of the total project value.
According to MacLean, the projected cost to maintain the scenic rail trail is a minimum of $11,000. If the state accepts Peterborough’s proposal, the town will be required to pitch in a minimum of $2,200 for maintenance, and the state would cover up to $8,800.
However, MacLean said the budget is likely to change upward from $11,000.
“It will be more than that, the full budget has yet to be determined. It will probably be between $11,000 to $20,000,” said MacLean.
During the Select Board meeting, trail builder Michael Lambert said a volunteer program would help keep maintenance costs down and interest in the trail up.
“The use of volunteers on this is a great idea. We plan to create a hiking group to help with the trail,” said Lambert.
Lambert also said the grant would be a stepping stone towards creating a route accessible to everyone in the region.
“Our vision is to someday see it travel through Hancock, Hillsborough, Bennington and beyond. It will boost visibility to the town and facilitate Hancock, who is working on their side of the trail… a great statement will be made if we get this grant,” said Lambert.
According to MacLean, the town will be notified of the grant winner by August. If Peterborough secures the grant, MacLean said the town will start maintenance on the rail trail in spring 2024.
This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.
