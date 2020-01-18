PETERBOROUGH — Traffic on the Main Street Bridge will be restricted significantly starting Wednesday due to deterioration on the bridge’s underside, according to a news release from the town.
All but one lane of the bridge will close to traffic, with vehicles allowed to drive west from Route 202 into downtown, but not vice versa. In addition, the maximum allowable vehicle weight will be reduced to 3 tons. The average passenger vehicle and light truck weighs less than that, but some SUVs and large passenger vans could exceed the limit, according to the town’s news release.
The restriction will continue until around the end of March, when the town expects to close the bridge entirely so that it can be replaced.
Engineers discovered the deterioration of the concrete and rebar structure during a site visit earlier this month, which the town had requested, according to the release.
Built in 1940, the bridge connects Main Street to Route 202 across the Contoocook River. It has been on the state’s “red list” of structurally deficient bridges since 2006, according to Town Administrator Rodney Bartlett. The town already had to reduce its weight limit once, in 2010.
Peterborough has been gearing up to replace the bridge, with construction slated to start in the spring. Voters appropriated $6.6 million for the project two years ago, and on Wednesday authorized another $1.4 million in a specially convened town meeting. Federal funds will cover 80 percent of the cost, with the town bearing the remaining 20 percent.