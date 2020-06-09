PETERBOROUGH — The town of Peterborough has proposed canceling the town’s deliberative session and holding a ballot-only voting session in lieu of an in-person town meeting this year. Town officials are encouraging residents to use absentee ballots to reduce traffic at the polls.
At present, the plan is to have two virtual information sessions in June, followed by all-ballot voting that can be completed via absentee ballot or in person at the Community Center in July, Deputy Town Administrator Nicole MacStay explained at the select-board meeting last week. The change in format was prompted because voter check-in would be difficult under current guidelines, and the governor’s ban on gatherings of more than 10 people is likely to stay in place for the immediate future, MacStay said.
“It’s an unusual way of doing things, I won’t argue that, and it kind of goes against the grain,” she said. “We’re really trying to do our best and get this town meeting done.”
The process would work as if a person immediately moved the article in question to a vote at town meeting — but for every question, all at the same time, MacStay said. Article A, the first question on the ballot following officer elections and a zoning petition, would ask “Are you willing to vote on the articles without debate?” If that passed, voting would proceed as in an amended SB2-style process.
If article A or the budget question failed, the town would look into doing an open town meeting consistent with the charter, and no votes on the warrants following the voting of officers and the zoning question would be counted, MacStay said. The administration is working with the Secretary of State and Attorney General’s office, as well as town counsel John Ratigan, to determine legally compliant procedures.
Articles will not be able to be amended prior to voting this year. “That can only be done in person at a deliberative session, an event which we simply could not figure out how we could hold safely while at the same time respecting all the laws governing voting,” MacStay said. Peterborough didn’t look into an open town hall meeting, like the one Jaffrey residents completed this weekend, because they’re trying to stay as true as possible to the town’s charter, she said.
Information sessions
A virtual information session is scheduled for June 16, streamed live via Channel 22, UStream, and Facebook. Town staff would explain the amended procedure for voting, and briefly explain the warrant. Questions and concerns will not be addressed live. Any questions sent to the administration office by mail, email or phone would then be answered, to the extent possible, at a follow-up session on June 30. The town’s annual report will come out no later than June 30, Town Administrator Rodney Bartlett said.
Voting
Voting is scheduled for July 14. In-person voting will occur at the Community Center, with a limited numbers of voters allowed in the building at one time and a new foot-traffic layout insuring a one-way flow of traffic through the building. People waiting to vote would stand in physically distanced lines outside. The date and location has stayed the same in order to avoid creating further confusion, MacStay said.
Masks will be required to vote in person, and Fire Chief Ed Walker agreed to look into providing masks for residents who arrive without one. Typically, between 1,000 and 1,500 residents turn out for ballot voting, Town Clerk Linda Guyette said, and town meeting usually attracts fewer residents. Voting would not be canceled or postponed due to weather, MacStay said, and in the event of rain voters could wait in their cars or carry umbrellas until they were allowed to enter.
Absentee ballots have already been provided to assisted-living facilities in town, Guyette said. Residents can request absentee ballots from the clerk’s office up to election day, she said, or print a request form on the town website and return it, with an original signature, by scanning, faxing, emailing or using the physical dropbox. Absentee ballots are typically also available at the library, which is currently closed. The town will revisit absentee ballot distribution as state reopening guidelines change, select-board member Karen Hatcher said. Absentee ballots must be returned to the clerk’s office via hand delivery or mail by 5 p.m. election day, Guyette said.
Registering to vote can be done on election day at the clerk’s office, but it’s better to do in advance, Guyette said, as it requires notarization. She’s been meeting people by appointment on the front steps of the town office.
This article is being shared by partners in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org