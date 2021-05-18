PETERBOROUGH — Local election officials will hold a recount this week of Peterborough’s recent planning board race, in which one candidate prevailed by a single vote.
Alternate member Sarah Steinberg Heller received 502 votes in the May 11 election, narrowly topping Blair Weiss’ 501 votes to win a three-year term on the planning board. Stephanie Hurley was also elected to the board, finishing first with 808 votes.
Weiss requested the recount following last week’s municipal elections, Town Clerk Linda Guyette said Tuesday.
The recount will take place in the upper hall of the Peterborough Town House at 3 p.m. Thursday, she said. Guyette and Town Moderator L. Phillips Runyon III will conduct the proceedings, with Peterborough selectboard members also present.
All six candidates in the planning board race will have their votes recounted, according to Guyette. In addition to Hurley, Steinberg Heller and Weiss, the other candidates were incumbent Lisa Stone, who received 407 votes, Lindsay Dreyer (350) and Christopher J. DiLoreto (317).
Members of the public and candidates can observe the recount but are not allowed to touch the ballots, Guyette said.