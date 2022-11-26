PETERBOROUGH — Residents are invited to join the Peterborough Renewable Energy Planning (PREP) team for a pair of public hearings next week to discuss methods to help the town switch to 100 percent renewable energy in the coming decades.
The planning team will meet at the Peterborough Town Library on Tuesday from 5:30-7 p.m. and next Saturday, Dec. 3, from 10-11:30 a.m., according to a news release form the group. The meetings also will be broadcast on Zoom. Residents can register for the Tuesday and Saturday Zoom meetings at https://bit.ly/prepnov29 and https://bit.ly/prepdec3, respectively.
The PREP team was created in 2021, after the town passed a non-binding warrant article to commit to a town-wide goal of using 100 percent renewable energy for electric by 2030 and HVAC and transportation by 2050. At the upcoming meetings, representatives of the 17-member volunteer group will present the draft plans they have crafted to meet their goals.
Jean Foster, the PREP team’s communications manager, said this is an opportunity for the community to get behind its efforts and for the team to understand what the community’s priorities are.
Foster said the hearings will be a chance to meet the residents who have been actively supportive, but also talk with those who think they don’t have the resources to switch to renewable energy. She said the plan hopefully will seem relevant to them after hearing how it could save them money by replacing outdated methods of creating energy with cost-effective ways such as solar panels.
A layout of the current draft plan is available at www.prepnh.org/the-draft-plan. The PREP team will release it final plan by the end of the year.
The team plans to get 75 percent of households and businesses participating in its renewable energy plan by 2030 with the Peterborough Community Power Program, which residents approved at this year’s town meeting. According to Foster, the town will bid on buying green energy, which residents would automatically be signed up for, but would have the choice to opt out.
At the meetings, Foster said she’s hoping to reach people who are busy raising their families. It’s important to receive community feedback, she said, because the demographics of the team might not necessarily match those of the town and the group wants to represent all residents.
“We’re doing whatever we can to make sure the solutions we come up with represent the needs and the desires of the people in Peterborough,” Foster said.
Although Peterborough is one town in New Hampshire, Foster said change for the planet and people’s lives must start at a grassroots level. Depending on the federal and state governments to make these positive changes isn’t going to help get more communities using green energy, she said.
“We can’t just keep harassing our federal and state legislatures to do the right thing, because they’re just too much in the pockets of energy and fossil fuel industry,” Foster said.
In addition to next week’s public hearings, residents can offer feedback on the draft plan through an online survey created by the team. The survey offers an opportunity for a resident to look through the draft plan before answering a questionnaire that takes about 12 minutes. The survey is available at https://bit.ly/prepnhsurvey.
