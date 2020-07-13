Ballot voting

PETERBOROUGH — After a pandemic-related delay, residents are scheduled to vote on town business Tuesday.

Normally, Peterborough holds a hybrid town meeting in May that involves both ballot voting at the polls and a traditional open session. This year, however, town officials decided to put everything on the ballot to avoid a large gathering at which the coronavirus could spread.

The polls are open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Peterborough Community Center at 25 Elm St.

The ballot — viewable at townofpeterborough.com/town-meeting — includes a $17.1 million proposed town budget, $400,000 for a road-upgrade capital reserve fund, $270,000 for the reconstruction of the Fly Pond Dam off Summer Street and $200,000 for design work for a new fire station on town-owned land off Elm Street, among other items.

It also features four petitioned articles — a proposal to install electric vehicle charging stations in the Riverwalk parking lot, plus statements in support of putting a cost on carbon emissions to combat climate change, passing national “Medicare for all” legislation and nonpartisan redistricting.

There are also contested Planning Board and supervisor of the checklist races.

Paul Cuno-Booth can be reached at 352-1234, extension 1409, or pbooth@keenesentinel.com. Follow him on Twitter @PCunoBoothKS