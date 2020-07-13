PETERBOROUGH — After a pandemic-related delay, residents are scheduled to vote on town business Tuesday.
Normally, Peterborough holds a hybrid town meeting in May that involves both ballot voting at the polls and a traditional open session. This year, however, town officials decided to put everything on the ballot to avoid a large gathering at which the coronavirus could spread.
The polls are open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Peterborough Community Center at 25 Elm St.
The ballot — viewable at townofpeterborough.com/town-meeting — includes a $17.1 million proposed town budget, $400,000 for a road-upgrade capital reserve fund, $270,000 for the reconstruction of the Fly Pond Dam off Summer Street and $200,000 for design work for a new fire station on town-owned land off Elm Street, among other items.
It also features four petitioned articles — a proposal to install electric vehicle charging stations in the Riverwalk parking lot, plus statements in support of putting a cost on carbon emissions to combat climate change, passing national “Medicare for all” legislation and nonpartisan redistricting.
There are also contested Planning Board and supervisor of the checklist races.