PETERBOROUGH — Town residents are scheduled to gather Tuesday evening for the annual deliberative session, where voters will get the chance to discuss and amend this year’s warrant ahead of voting next month.
The meeting — where voters can deliberate on articles 3-12 of the warrant — is set to begin at 7 p.m. at the Peterborough Town House. Next month, voters will go the polls for the final say on the warrant, and also conduct a second open session where voters will consider a few more spending proposals, including a $2 million bond for design and engineering costs associated with a planned municipal campus and fire and ambulance facility. Here’s a look at the warrant:
Budget proposal: The town’s proposed $13,691,283 operating budget is $2.1 million, or 13.4 percent, lower than the $15,817,741 budget voters approved last year. But unlike previous years’ budget warrant articles, this year’s does not include expenditures from the town’s revolving and special revenue funds (such as recreation and ambulance funds), according to Town Administrator Nicole MacStay. With those funds, the town’s overall 2022-23 budget proposal comes to $16,117,248, which is $299,507, or 1.85 percent higher than the current year’s budget.
Other warrant articles include:
A community power plan, which would allow Peterborough’s government, rather than a utility, to source electricity for local consumers. This type of plan gives municipalities more control over the power supply, allowing them to seek lower-cost or greener options, while a utility like Eversource continues to maintain transmission lines and deliver the electricity.
Creating a Municipal Facilities Campus Expendable Trust Fund and adding $350,082 to the fund to support the design, engineering and construction costs for a municipal facilities campus off Elm Street.
Raising $400,000 through taxation for the Roadway Systems Upgrade Capital Reserve Fund.
Adding a total of $353,100 to various capital reserve and expendable trust funds, to be raised through taxation.
A petition article to raise $31,000 to support the town’s Economic Development Authority in its efforts to promote business retention and new business development. Unlike the rest of the articles on the warrant, neither the selectboard nor budget committee recommend this article, with votes against it of 2-1 and 4-2, respectively.
Peterborough conducts its annual town meeting using elements from both traditional and official-ballot meeting styles. Following Tuesday’s deliberative session, Peterborough residents will vote on warrant articles 1-12 — including electing town officers and one proposed zoning amendment — at the polls on Tuesday, May 10. The next evening, voters are scheduled to gather again to consider the remaining three warrant articles, including: the budget if it does not pass at the polls, the $2 million bond for the municipal facilities campus design and engineering work and adding $328,738 to the Ambulance Service Revolving Fund.