PETERBOROUGH — When the Peterborough Community Theatre closed to the public July 24 — less than four weeks after showing movies for the first time during the COVID-19 pandemic — its owner, Vanessa Amsbury-Bonilla, worried whether the theater would survive the year.
“It’s very clear to us that people do not … want to be in an enclosed space with people they don’t know,” she said.
But the theater’s future is brighter now, after an online crowdfunding effort raised nearly $14,000 that Amsbury-Bonilla hopes will cover its basic expenses until it can reopen next year.
Amsbury-Bonilla and her husband, Kevin Goohs, with whom she co-owns the Peterborough Community Theatre, will use the money to pay rent and utilities, as well as monthly obligations on a loan she said they used to purchase the business in August 2018.
The 106-year-old theater, which Amsbury-Bonilla bills as the oldest in New Hampshire, will likely remain closed until a vaccine for the novel coronavirus is made available, she said. In the meantime, private groups can rent its single screen for a showing or video gaming — including a $75 option for groups with fewer than 10 people that Amsbury-Bonilla said is popular with families.
“People, within their own families, feel comfortable enough being in the theater by themselves,” she said. “It’s the model that’s saving the theater so that we come out of this pandemic.”
Amsbury-Bonilla, who moved to Peterborough in 2005 and is an administrator at the Peterborough Unitarian Universalist Church, said she and Goohs knew the theater would not be profitable when they bought it two years ago.
Still, they did not expect the challenges they’ve faced this year.
The theater closed March 14 to protect customers from the spread of COVID-19, before Gov. Chris Sununu issued a statewide order temporarily shuttering cinemas and other businesses deemed nonessential.
Amsbury-Bonilla said the theater raised about $4,000 in April after soliciting donations from people on its email list, which she said helped the theater maintain financial viability until it reopened on July 1.
But the theater struggled to attract customers and lost money in the weeks that followed, forcing Amsbury-Bonilla and Goohs to close it again 23 days later.
Despite low attendance in July, Amsbury-Bonilla said the theater’s fundraising success — it has raised $13,850, to date, after launching on July 21 — demonstrates its importance to the community.
She pointed to a 2013 fundraising effort, during which she said the theater received nearly $50,000 to convert its analog film-reel technology to a digital system, as further evidence of its support among local residents.
“People obviously value the theater and want to see it survive,” she said. “It’s the place to go in Peterborough.”