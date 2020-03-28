PETERBOROUGH — A 14-year-old girl was rescued after becoming lost in the woods Friday when she went for an evening hike on the trails off Prescott Road, according to N.H. Fish and Game.
The girl was rescued by Peterborough police at about 9 p.m. near Middle Hancock Road, just before two New Hampshire Fish and Game officers arrived on the scene, a news release from the state agency said. Officials did not release the girl's name because of her age.
Fish and Game Conservation Officer Cole LeTourneau said the girl set out at about 6 p.m. for what she assumed would be a simple, hour-long walk along wooded trails near her home when she became disoriented as darkness fell. LeTourneau said the teen told officers she attempted to return home using a familiar shortcut but took a wrong turn.
Without a flashlight, backpack or extra clothing, she managed to call 911 just before her phone died, LeTourneau said, and from that call officers were able to determine her location.
Police found the girl in the woods about 1,000 feet from the road, LeTourneau said. Peterborough police weren't immediately available for comment.
With an increase in people on the trails this spring, partly because of coronavirus social-distancing measures, Fish and Game reminds hikers always to bring supplies when walking in the woods.