A $125,000 insurance settlement will reduce the cost of a cybercrime against the town of Peterborough, but taxpayers are still left holding the bag for more than $1.5 million.
Mike Ricker, general counsel for Primex, which provides insurance for municipalities across the state, confirmed the settlement on Monday. The Monadnock Ledger-Transcript first reported the insurance payment.
Those behind the $2.3 million fraud, which was disclosed in August, posed as town contractors and persuaded municipal finance officials by email to send electronic vendor payments to bank accounts set up by the scammers. The U.S. Secret Service recovered about $600,000 of the stolen money, the town announced in September.
“We are gratified that we have received the insurance money, but we are a little disappointed at the amount,” Selectman William Kennedy said Monday.
Town Administrator Nicole MacStay said no more insurance money is expected.
“Would it have been great to get more money? Absolutely. But we’ve received what we are covered for,” she said.
In September, the Peterborough selectboard approved spending up to $1.75 million to cover the lost money. They tapped the town’s $3 million unassigned fund balance, money that accrues after town bills are paid.
Money that was intended for the ConVal School District and Main Street bridge contractor Beck & Bellucci was misdirected in the scam, so the town was responsible for replacing the lost funds.
In May, Peterborough voters approved a $15.8 million budget for this fiscal year.
In the past, money from the unassigned fund balance was used to make reductions in the overall property tax for residents, but that wasn’t possible this year.
MacStay said town employees have undergone training to prevent such a fraud from occurring again.
The scammers were able to use email to get town officials to send the money electronically to accounts that were set up to enable the fraud.
Town employees failed to follow written policies for verifying payment alterations, including the requirement for a notarized form and a phone call, MacStay said.
On Sept. 9, Shannon Kelley resigned as accountant for the town, a position with responsibility for electronic fund transactions.
Finance Director Leo Smith took a long-planned retirement on August 31.
The town made the scam public on August 23.
MacStay said no town staff members were criminally involved in the fraud.