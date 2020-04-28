PETERBOROUGH — A judge has ordered a local outdoor-sports club to pay nearly $650,000 to a neighboring couple whose land it had been using without permission.
The judgment covers the estimated costs of mitigating the impact of the Monadnock Rod and Gun Club’s use of land belonging to Scott and Bridgette Perry, including remedying soil contamination, restoring wetlands and removing soil.
Judge David A. Anderson of Hillsborough County Superior Court’s northern division in Manchester issued the March 25 order in connection with a lawsuit originally brought by the club.
The club sought to claim pieces of land belonging to the Perrys through a legal doctrine known as adverse possession, essentially arguing that it had been using those areas for long enough, and in an obvious enough way, that it was the rightful owner. Anderson ruled against the club in September, finding the evidence did not support its claims to have used the land for decades.
The dispute involved two wooded sections of the Perrys’ 49-acre property that bordered the club. The club, located on a 21-acre parcel on Route 202, had extended its outdoor shooting range into one area and established archery trails on another, according to evidence cited in Anderson’s September order.
In response to the club’s lawsuit, the Perrys filed counterclaims seeking compensation for what they said was the impact of the club’s use of the land.
Aerial photographs presented at trial showed the club’s shooting range began encroaching on the Perrys’ land around 2010, according to Anderson’s order. A 2015 photo showed more trees missing and a further extension of the range.
Scott Perry said Monday that fill was brought to that part of his property to extend the range, altering wetlands. The area is littered with shells, and some of the trees are shot up, he said.
A hearing on the Perrys’ claims was held March 3. “Despite having received multiple notices of this hearing, no member or representative of the Club attended the damages hearing,” Anderson wrote.
Mark L. Carbone of Rindge, the club president, did not respond to a request for comment relayed through another club officer Monday. A voicemail and an email to the club Monday were not answered by press time. The club has not had an attorney representing them in the Perry lawsuit since late January, according to the state courts’ online information system.
The Perrys presented three witnesses at the March 3 hearing, according to court documents. Darrin Santos, an environmental consultant with GeoInsight Inc., which has offices in Manchester and other New England states, pegged the cost of addressing lead and other soil contamination related to club activities at $322,800, according to Anderson’s order.
Rick Van de Poll, a self-employed consultant, estimated wetlands restoration would cost $29,150. Philip Mathewson, of Hancock-based The Mathewson Cos., testified that soil removal related to the environmental mitigation work would add $296,452 to the bill, the judge wrote.
Scott Perry said he has heard nothing from the club and does not know when, how or if it’ll pay up. He noted that the judge declined to order the club to pay the Perrys’ attorneys’ fees, so despite the six-figure judgment, they are still out a substantial sum.
“It’s not like we’re getting $650,000,” he said. “That’s to clean up the land.”
Founded in the 1940s, the Monadnock Rod and Gun Club hosts activities related to shooting, archery, fishing and hunting at its grounds on Route 202 along the Peterborough-Jaffrey line, though it closed its outdoor shooting range in 2018 during litigation brought by the town of Peterborough.
The town’s lawsuit — which alleges the club expanded its outdoor shooting range, filled in wetlands and built a shooting pavilion without the required approvals — was put on hold until the separate lawsuit involving the Perrys was resolved. The town lawsuit was still pending as of Monday.
Penny Dean, an attorney who was representing the club at the time, denied the town’s allegations in a 2018 interview with The Sentinel. The club also rejected the claims in a description on a GoFundMe page, which it set up the same year to help cover its legal costs.
“We have encountered a situation where a group of people are using local government in an attempt to attack our club in efforts to close us down,” the page’s description says. “False allegations regarding environmental laws, in retaliation of filing a separate case involving a land dispute, have been made.”
Undated messages on the club’s website say the club has suffered financial strain due to the legal disputes, which forced the club to cancel various firearms-related activities.