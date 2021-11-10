PETERBOROUGH — Town officials have reached an agreement with former Recreation Director Jeffrey King to settle a lawsuit he brought in 2019, claiming he’d been dismissed from that role without proper cause.
The recent settlement indicates that Peterborough’s insurer will pay a combined $20,000 to King — who was fired that August after at least one Recreation Department employee accused him of harassment, prompting a town inquiry that ended in King’s dismissal — and his North Hampton-based attorney.
That agreement, first reported in October by N.H. Reporter and which The Sentinel obtained Tuesday, resolves King’s civil case in Hillsborough County Superior Court, which had been scheduled for trial next year. The deal states that it is a “compromise of disputed claims” rather than an admission of wrongdoing by Peterborough.
Town Administrator Nicole MacStay declined Tuesday to comment on King’s lawsuit but said Peterborough officials are “glad that we had an opportunity to settle this.” Neither King nor his attorney, Joseph McKittrick, could be reached Tuesday for more information on the settlement.
King, the town’s recreation director for 16 years, filed the lawsuit a month after his dismissal, arguing that Peterborough’s selectboard hadn’t specified the nature of the complaint against him and that its decision to fire him was based on “insufficient, distorted and misinterpreted information.”
He claimed in the suit that MacStay, then deputy town administrator, was biased against him over a prior disagreement about King’s decision to include Boy Scouts activities in Recreation Department programs. That led MacStay, who investigated the complaint against King, to view his case with prejudice, he said.
“MacStay’s investigation and the conclusions therefrom, upon which King’s termination was based ‘was not just flawed but inexplicably unfair’,” the lawsuit states.
In announcing King’s firing, Peterborough officials said only that he’d been let go over “failures to follow Town policies, protocols and training.”
“This failure has undermined, in the Town’s opinion, his ability to manage employees, and as a result he is not in a position to lead the Peterborough Recreation Department,” they said in a news release at the time.
The town has offered no other details into King’s alleged misconduct and denied that his dismissal was based on insufficient evidence. Peterborough officials have denied multiple requests from The Sentinel — including on Tuesday — for the findings of their inquiry into King, and the complaint that prompted it, on the grounds that those documents are personnel records exempt from disclosure under state law.
In his lawsuit, however, King said town staff had found on his computer a photograph showing what appeared to be teenage girls in bathing suits at the town swimming pool. MacStay told him during the investigation that the photo was “prurient in nature,” the civil suit states.
King defended the photo, saying in his lawsuit that it was one of thousands he’d taken during his tenure to show recreational activities on the department’s Facebook page. The parents of each girl in the picture had all signed a release form — part of the process for pool access — allowing such images to be taken and posted online, he said in the suit.
In a subsequent court filing, Peterborough denied that MacStay had characterized the picture as prurient and that nobody had previously objected to that image, as King claimed in his suit. The town acknowledged, though, that it found thousands of other photos on King’s computer of people engaging in recreational activities.
Peterborough also argued in court that while King was never told who made the harassment complaint, the nature of the allegations against him were clear from officials’ questions when they interviewed him and from documents presented during that session.
The selectboard dismissed King after holding a closed-door hearing in August 2019 at which he was not allowed to cross-examine witnesses and was not questioned by board members, court filings show.
This story has been updated to correct the venue for Jeffrey King's lawsuit against Peterborough. It was filed in Hillsborough County Superior Court.