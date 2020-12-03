PETERBOROUGH — The selectboard has shelved a proposal to sell part of a town-owned property for development as affordable housing until it can assess alternative uses for the site.
At the board’s meeting Tuesday night, members agreed they are not prepared to sell the site at Evans Flats — a partially vacant parcel near the intersection of Elm Street and Evans Road — while a town review of the area is ongoing and before considering other options for the land.
The proposed housing project would create 16 units and was initially presented to the selectboard on Aug. 4 by Hope Taylor, a member of the Peterborough Economic Development Authority’s subcommittee on affordable housing.
Taylor said the development would include four buildings, each with four identical two-bedroom units. She presented three construction options — all of which would require selling the land to private developers — that she said could generate a per-unit cost of as little as $51,000 or as much as $110,000, according to minutes from the Aug. 4 meeting.
At the time, two investors had expressed interest in the Evans Flats development, which Taylor told the board could be built through a combination of sweat equity and investor funds.
The selectboard discussed the proposal again at its Sept. 2 meeting but delayed further action until after it attended to other business, including preparations for the Nov. 3 general election, Deputy Town Administrator Nicole MacStay said Sept. 30. She added that town staff also wanted to “give the [project] its full consideration” at a later date.
At the board’s Oct. 20 meeting, Town Administrator Rodney Bartlett said staff would review the Evans Flats property for any deed restrictions and identify alternative places to dump snow, which the town does on the proposed housing site when its primary location is full, according to minutes from the meeting.
MacStay told the board Tuesday that Peterborough has full control of Evans Flats, which she said comprises wetlands and nearly 15 acres of viable land. The Peterborough Community Center is located on the southeast corner of the property, in the former Armory building, and a Public Works Department garage is near its southern boundary.
The housing development would be built on 3.3 acres along the northern edge of the property, adjacent to Evans Road, and would largely fall within Peterborough’s family zoning district, MacStay explained.
That district allows for workforce housing, which the town defines as units considered affordable for a family of four making no more than $89,700 to buy, or for a family of three making up to $48,440 to rent, based on 2019 estimates by the independent state agency N.H. Housing.
Bartlett encouraged board members to decide whether they are interested in selling the property and then consider multiple options for its use, rather than immediately committing to the Economic Development Authority’s proposal.
“The presentation on the workforce housing is obviously one opportunity,” he said. “There may be other opportunities out there that we are not aware of.”
Selectboard Chairman Tyler Ward and member Bill Taylor expressed interest in exploring ways the town can use the site to expand its renewable energy capabilities, including the possible installation of a solar array. And board member Ed Juengst said he would be uncomfortable selling the land when Peterborough is currently reviewing the nearby DPW garage site for a new fire station.
“Something else could come up where we need municipal land in that area,” he said.
Bill Taylor and Juengst agreed with Ward’s statement that “there are too many variables” to consider selling the Evans Flats site at the moment.
Ward expressed support for creating affordable housing in town, however, and said the board will continue assessing the Economic Development Authority’s proposal.
Fewer than one in four two-bedroom units in New Hampshire are considered affordable by N.H. Housing, per its 2020 Residential Rental Cost Survey Report. In Cheshire and Hillsborough counties, the rates are 49 percent and 24 percent, respectively.
Evans Flats was also the proposed location for a previous workforce-housing proposal. A 10-acre portion of the property was reviewed in 2006 for the possible development, but the plan was scuttled by opposition from Evans Road residents, according to reporting by the Monadnock Ledger-Transcript. Voters in 2004 also defeated a plan to sell part of the property for a Stop & Shop.