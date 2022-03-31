PETERBOROUGH — Recently enacted federal legislation will fully fund Peterborough's replacement of a water main as part of ongoing construction on the bridge that carries routes 101 and 202 over the Contoocook River, town officials announced Thursday.
As part of the omnibus spending package President Joe Biden signed into law earlier this month, the federal government will reimburse Peterborough the full cost of the $277,804 water main project, according to a news release from the town.
"This project is a key priority for Peterborough, as it will increase the reliability of water service for emergency and public uses," Seth MacLean, the town's public works director, said in the release.
The town began working with U.S. Rep. Annie Kuster's office early last year to apply for this funding, according to the release, but plans for the project date back to 2019. The old water main was taken offline in 2012 "after a substantial and unrepairable break," MacLean said in an email to The Sentinel Thursday afternoon.
"The new main will serve two primary and important purposes; increased redundancy in the Town’s system that will result in a lower occurrence of outages, and increased 'fire-flows' or pressure in the southern portion of our Town," MacLean said in the email.
Unlike the old water main, which crossed through the Contoocook riverbed, the new water main "will be suspended on the new Rt. 101 bridge, allowing for easier maintenance should it be required," according to the release.
MacLean said the town tentatively expects the water main portion of the project to be complete this fall, but that could change depending on a variety of factors, including weather.