PETERBOROUGH — The town has lost $2.3 million through a cyber scam, Peterborough officials announced Monday.
"We do not believe that the funds can be recovered by reversing the transactions, and we do not yet know if these losses will be covered by insurance," selectboard Chairman Tyler Ward and Town Administrator Nicole MacStay said in a news release Monday afternoon.
In July, town officials discovered that a payment meant for the ConVal Regional School District had not reached its destination. Then this month, staff learned that two payments to contractors working on the town's Main Street bridge project had also never been received.
After learning of the first theft on July 26, in which $1.2 million was to be transferred to ConVal as part of a monthly payment, the town was able to quickly determine it had been the victim of an email fraud scheme, the release says. Town staff immediately put a stop-payment order on the transfer, though the funds had already left Peterborough's People's United Bank account, and notified the U.S. Secret Service Cyber Fraud Task Force, according to Ward and MacStay.
The release states that ATOM Group, the town's cyber security consultant, worked with the town's IT staff to identify email exchanges between employees in the Peterborough finance office and the suspected scammers.
"The ATOM Group and the Town’s IT Staff were able to identify email exchanges between Finance Department staff and thieves posing as ConVal School District staff using forged documents and email accounts but were not immediately able to identify who had perpetrated the fraud," the release says.
In a separate news release Monday, ConVal Superintendent Kimberly Rizzo Saunders says the district's IT staff has reviewed its email servers and anti-virus logs, and said that no signs of malicious activity were detected.
"We are working alongside the Town of Peterborough, the U.S. Secret Service, legal counsel and our insurer to support this investigation however we can and develop a better understanding of how this theft occurred, as well as to recoup the lost funding however possible," she said in the release.
On Aug. 18, while the investigation into the first theft was still ongoing, the town learned of two payments to Beck and Bellucci, the contractors working on the Main Street bridge project, that hadn't arrived, according to Ward and MacStay. Staff determined that these payments were likely intercepted by scammers like the ConVal payment, and the Secret Service as well as the town's consultants were immediately notified.
"Investigations into these forged email exchanges showed that they originated overseas," according to the release. "These criminals were very sophisticated and took advantage of the transparent nature of public sector work to identify the most valuable transactions and focus their actions on diverting those transfers."
While the release says no town employees are believed to be criminally involved in the scam, those who were directly targeted in the fraud have been placed on leave pending the conclusion of the Secret Service task force's investigation.
The town is now waiting to hear from NH Primex, its property and liability coverage provider, to see whether any part of its losses will be covered. Peterborough is exploring other options for correcting the situation, and has reached out to both the governor's office as well as area state representatives, the release says.
The town has halted all ACH (Automated Clearing House) transfers and its policies and procedures for handling electronic money transfers are under review.
"We will update the community as more information becomes available," the release says.