PETERBOROUGH — Waterhouse Restaurant has closed temporarily because its general manager said he was in contact with a person last month who subsequently tested positive for COVID-19.
The restaurant will reopen Friday after general manager Jeff Abbott tested negative for the novel coronavirus this week.
The Depot Square eatery closed Saturday afternoon, according to Abbott, three days after the person told him she had contracted the virus. He had visited her a week before that, on Nov. 18, he said.
After the restaurant was closed on Thanksgiving, Abbott was on site Friday to do administrative work but avoided direct contact with staff and customers, he said. He had not experienced symptoms of COVID-19 as of Tuesday morning, adding that the closure was a proactive effort to prevent viral transmission.
“We wanted to be extra cautious,” he said. “The safety of our guests and employees was the motivating factor.”
Abbott was tested for the virus Friday and received the negative result Tuesday afternoon. Waterhouse Restaurant will reopen for normal business hours Friday, he said Wednesday morning.
This article has been updated to add information about Abbott's negative test result.