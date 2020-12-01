PETERBOROUGH — Waterhouse Restaurant has closed temporarily because its general manager said he was in contact with a person last month who subsequently tested positive for COVID-19.
The Depot Square eatery closed Saturday afternoon, according to general manager Jeff Abbott, three days after the person told him she had contracted the novel coronavirus. He had visited her a week before that, on Nov. 18, he said.
After the restaurant was closed on Thanksgiving, Abbott was on site Friday to do administrative work but avoided direct contact with staff and customers, he said. He had not experienced symptoms of COVID-19 as of Tuesday morning, adding that the closure was a proactive effort to prevent viral transmission.
"We wanted to be extra cautious," he said. "The safety of our guests and employees was the motivating factor."
Abbot was tested for the virus Friday and was still awaiting results as of Tuesday morning.
Waterhouse Restaurant will reopen Saturday if he tests negative, he said. If he tests positive, or any employees develop symptoms of COVID-19 this week, it may remain closed for a longer stretch.