PETERBOROUGH — A restaurant serving Chinese and Japanese cuisine is closing “indefinitely” due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a post Monday on its Facebook page.
Kogetsu, on Jaffrey Road, will be “indefinitely halting operations” as of May 18, with Sunday being the last day the restaurant will be open “until further notice,” the post states.
“It is our hope this will be a temporary shutdown,” the post says.
The restaurant, owned by Jimmy Tan, had been limited to takeout and delivery since Gov. Chris Sununu’s mid-March order requiring restaurants to stop offering dine-in service in an effort to help curb the spread of the virus.
“Obviously, not being able to have diners in the restaurant has had a major impact,” Tan said in an email. “We have a large floor plan and are used to turning seats and tables over several times a night.”
Tan also cited rising food costs and difficulty sourcing specialty ingredients, as well as issues with staffing. A number of kitchen employees commute from outside of New Hampshire, he said, and prefer to be with their families at this time. “This causes great strain,” Tan said, “because as an example, a trained sushi chef is highly skilled and hard to find in rural [New Hampshire].”
Tan said he decided to close the restaurant “until we can create a new, efficient business model to adapt to this pandemic.”
Kogetsu’s closure comes about two weeks after Audrey’s Cafe in Dublin and Piedra Fina in Marlborough announced they were shutting down due to the pandemic. Twin posts on their Facebook pages said the economic impact of the pandemic caused the closures.
Both businesses were owned by Malaise Lindenfeld.
“The disruption brought upon by the current state of affairs has forced every business to re-evaluate their circumstances,” the posts said. “Sadly, upon careful review and given the uncertainty of any timely improvement, we have made the decision to permanently close.”