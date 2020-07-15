PETERBOROUGH — Residents decided not to repeal a controversial zoning designation Tuesday but approved all other articles on this year’s town-meeting warrant.
Like other area towns, Peterborough’s annual meeting was postponed and altered due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The town usually holds a hybrid town meeting in May with both ballot voting at the polls and a traditional open session, but this year everything was put on the ballot to avoid large gatherings.
The polls — which were open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Peterborough Community Center — brought in 857 of the town’s 5,880 registered voters, for a turnout of about 15 percent.
The one article shot down, proposed by petition, would have repealed the town’s Traditional Neighborhood Overlay Zone I, or TNOZ I.
Approved by voters in 2014, TNOZ I was the first of two overlay zones that passed in recent years to allow people to build closer together in certain parts of town.
A resident-submitted zoning amendment on last year’s ballot would have done away with TNOZ II and altered TNOZ I. But it failed to win the two-thirds majority it needed to pass. The elevated voting threshold prompted a legal dispute that was resolved when a judge invalidated TNOZ II. But TNOZ I remained intact.
The article on this year’s ballot would have removed TNOZ I entirely, but failed 472 to 287.
Three other petitioned articles won voters’ favor Tuesday: a proposal to install electric vehicle charging stations in the Riverwalk parking lot (505-328); as well as issuing statements to elected officials in support of a carbon cash-back program charging producers of fossil fuel and passing the money to residents (636-185) and national “Medicare for all” (575-251).
Among other articles, voters also passed a $17.1 million operating budget, as well as $400,000 for the road-upgrade capital reserve fund, $270,000 for the reconstruction of the Fly Pond Dam off Summer Street and $200,000 for design work for a new fire station on town-owned land off Elm Street.
Elections
Three elections were contested on Tuesday’s ballot.
Andrew Dunbar (509) and incumbent Ivy Vann (446) each secured a three-year term on the town’s planning board, beating out Marlena Ferstenberg (277) and Christopher Maidment (224).
Lisa Stone (382) won a one-year term on the planning board in a race against Margaret “Peggy” Leedberg (310).
A six-year supervisor of the checklist term was won by incumbent Carol A. Lenox (558) against Judy Wilson Ferstenberg (187).
The following were elected without contest: Robert “Bob” Lambert (677 votes) and incumbents Ronnie McIntire (649) and Carl Mabbs-Zeno (599) for three three-year terms on the budget committee; incumbent Tyler Ward for a three-year term on the selectboard (723); incumbent Russell H. Picard for a three-year term as trustee of the trust funds (708); Kevin L. Brace for a one-year term on the zoning board of adjustment (636); incumbents Charles “Peter” LaRoche (664) and Margaret “Peggy” Leedberg (627) for two three-year terms on the zoning board of adjustment; incumbent Charles “Peter” LaRoche for a three-year term as a cemetery trustee (704); incumbent Robert Fox for a one-year term on the recreation committee (659); Katharine “Kate” Coon (642) and Brendan D. Bohl (600) for two three-year terms on the recreation committee; and incumbents Ronald Bowman (683) and Marcia Patten (675) for two three-year terms as library trustees.