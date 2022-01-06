PETERBOROUGH — Anyone entering a town building is now required to wear a face covering, under a new rule the selectboard enacted Tuesday in response to surging COVID-19 infections.
The selectboard is also encouraging people to wear masks in businesses, restaurants and other establishments in Peterborough but is not mandating them.
Town officials worked with Monadnock Community Hospital to draft the new policies, according to Fire Chief Ed Walker, who also serves as Peterborough’s health officer. Like other hospitals in New Hampshire, MCH is “really struggling” to treat an influx of COVID-19 patients and care for other people, Walker told the selectboard.
The new mask requirement inside public buildings includes exemptions for people working in private offices and participating in private meetings, as well as anyone with a valid medical reason. The policy is scheduled to expire Feb. 1.
Selectboard members opted against a community-wide mask mandate like the one Keene passed last month, instead adopting a written proclamation urging people to cover their faces and practice social distancing to reduce viral transmission. The proclamation also encourages residents, employees and visitors to get vaccinated against COVID-19, including with a booster shot.
Walker said Peterborough officials concluded that authorities wouldn’t be able to enforce an indoor mask mandate. Still, he said, the town is responsible for helping slow the pandemic.
“We should be doing everything we can to encourage our residents to not only be safe but also proactive for their health and the health of others,” he said.