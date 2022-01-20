The enforcement division of the N.H. Liquor Commission would be eliminated under a bipartisan bill introduced in the House Commerce and Consumer Affairs Committee Wednesday by Rep. Peter Leishman, D-Peterborough.
Leishman said in an interview that the role of the division’s 20 armed investigators has grown beyond liquor enforcement and inspection and now sometimes duplicates the work of other police agencies.
“We want to see them curtail a lot of these extra activities like roadblocks, traffic stops and saturation patrols, where they send a whole bunch of folks into a college or university,” Leishman said. “Instead, we want them to focus on their core responsibilities like liquor inspection of establishments.”
Leishman said some constituents have complained about the “heavy-handedness” of some liquor commission investigators.
“They’re fully uniformed, they look like State Police, and people have been intimidated,” he said. “They showed up after-hours looking to inspect businesses.”
Liquor investigators are required to complete a training program and become certified as a police officer under state law and rules of the N.H. Police Standards and Training Council.
A performance audit released last year by the Office of Legislative Budget Assistant found that the division’s enforcement scope has expanded over the years and this has reduced regulatory duties.
“Ineffective and inefficient deployment of resources, often outside the scope of the division’s responsibilities, led to uninspected and unexamined licensees while extra-jurisdictional tasks were accomplished,” the audit states.
Leishman said that if House Bill 1591 passes, State Police could assist, if needed, with liquor-law enforcement requirements.
The Liquor Commission’s Division of Enforcement and Licensing would become the Division of Education and Licensing.
Liquor investigators would become license specialists, a civilian role that would retain inspection and regulatory duties.
The fiscal analysis on the bill did not determine how much would be saved or how much it would cost if the measure were to pass.
Chief Mark C. Armaganian, director of the commission’s Division of Enforcement and Licensing, testified against the bill.
“This is a dangerous bill,” he said. “It’s dangerous to our communities. It’s dangerous to the industry that it regulates and quite frankly it endangers the welfare of our children in this state.”
He said changes have been made in response to most of the audit’s recommendations.
Sometimes liquor commission investigators have to swing into action in a law enforcement role, Armaganian said.
For example, in one incident, an investigator got out of his vehicle to see why a car was stalled in traffic.
“He walked up to the car to see a woman slumped over the wheel,” Armaganian said. “She was ODing. He ends up calling rescue and local police departments to get people on board and to try to save that person’s life.
“At the end of the day that’s perceived as an extra-jurisdictional item. There are law enforcement officers throughout this state that are praised for above-and-beyond credit for saving someone’s life. We are sitting before you because we’re being criticized for life-safety issues.”
The bill now goes to a subcommittee for further consideration.