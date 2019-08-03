PETERBOROUGH — The town’s recreation director has been placed on paid administrative leave, according to town officials.
Deputy Town Administrator Nicole MacStay confirmed Friday that Recreation Director Jeffrey King is on leave and said the town is investigating a concern related to King, but declined to comment further because it is a confidential personnel matter.
She said she could not provide further details about the process for this type of investigation.
“There’s an investigation into whatever the matter might be generally. I can’t give you specifics because it’s different on a case-by-case basis,” MacStay said. “But typically when a concern is raised, it’s investigated, a report is given, and then a determination is made either by the town administrator or the select board, or in the case of the library personnel, the library trustees.”
MacStay said she could not give a timeline for the completion of the investigation.
According to MacStay, King has worked for the town of Peterborough since 2003 and his annual salary is $78,562. In his role, King oversees other employees within the recreation department, though the number of employees varies by season, she said.
Selectmen Tyler Ward, Karen Hatcher and Bill Taylor were not reachable Friday. King was also unreachable for comment.