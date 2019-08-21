Jeffrey King has been dismissed by the Peterborough Select Board as the town’s recreation director, Town Administrator Rodney Bartlett said in a news release Tuesday.
King’s position was terminated Monday, Bartlett said, after an investigation uncovered “failures to follow Town policies, protocols and training.”
Earlier this month, King was placed on administrative leave after unspecified concerns were raised about the recreation director, according to Deputy Town Administrator Nicole MacStay.
According to MacStay, King had worked for the town since 2003 and his annual salary was $78,562.
In his role, King oversaw other employees within the recreation department, though the number of employees varied by season, she said.
Sentinel reporter Meg McIntyre contributed to this report.