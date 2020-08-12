Like many cities and towns in the United States, Peterborough has started a conversation about racial injustice within the community.
After a pair of forums earlier this summer, the town is moving ahead with initiatives aimed at listening to people's concerns and bringing racism to the forefront of public discussion.
Corinne Chronopoulos, director of the Peterborough Town Library, said she is part of a small group organized by Peterborough Selectwoman Karen Hatcher that has been listening to public comments and strategizing actions the town can take to respond.
One such initiative, called Community Read, encourages town residents to read the same book and then participate in one of three book discussions that will be held virtually in the fall. The program is not something the library does regularly, but Chronopoulos said it was done once before in 2016.
The memoir that has been chosen for this event is "I'm Still Here: Black Dignity in a World Made for Whiteness," by Austin Channing Brown.
The book was chosen because "it is a personal story, a fairly short read, and explores the experience of a Black woman growing up 'around white people in a family-friendly middle-class neighborhood,' " Chronopoulos said in an email. "The book is approachable for people who are exploring racial justice for the first time or are deeply passionate about this work. Memoirs and personal stories are always a good choice for book discussions!"
She added that the library will have a number of copies of the book available for library card holders starting Saturday, in print, ebook and audiobook format. Book discussions have been scheduled for Sept. 28, Oct. 12 and Oct. 26 at 6 p.m. The library is currently open for curbside services at its temporary location at 1 Jaffrey Road in the Monadnock Community Plaza.
The Community Read is just one of the library's efforts to encourage discussion about racism, Chronopoulos said. The library has also released a racial justice reading guide, which can be found on its website.
And it has scheduled a viewing of the documentary "The Foreigner's Home," which explores of the work of author Toni Morrison, to take place via Zoom on Sept. 14 at 6 p.m.
"The Community Read is just the beginning for how the Peterborough Town Library will support racial justice," she said. "Our response will be ongoing and evolve as the community work evolves."
During her conversations with members of the public, Chronopoulos said some people of color have reported not feeling safe in Peterborough. She said this pertains to the community at large and is not just about interactions with police.
Police brutality and the disproportionate rate at which Black people are killed by police officers has been a key concern raised during the protests that began after the May 25 death of George Floyd, a Black man, in the custody of Minneapolis police. Those protests have been widespread, reaching every corner of the country and some communities across the world.
In New Hampshire, Gov. Chris Sununu established a Commission on Law Enforcement Accountability, Community and Transparency to examine opportunities to improve policing practices in the state. In Keene, a racial justice committee has been formed, and a public meeting on the topic was held in June.
"We have the responsibility to actively move forward from this moment and commit to becoming an antiracist community," Chronopoulos said. "Whatever we do, it needs to be enduring and not just a one-off."
Around 20 people attended Peterborough's second forum on racial justice, which was held at the library in July. Speakers of Black, Latino and Jewish heritage addressed their discomfort at being questioned about their race, prejudice in mixed-race families and the isolation of living in a state with a very small non-white population, according to a report in the Monadnock Ledger-Transcript.
A Peterborough resident named Nikki Wright, who is Black, said she feels the key is to keep the conversation going and that people should "get together, break bread and talk," according to the Ledger-Transcript.
Meanwhile, the Peterborough Police Department is making moves to enhance transparency amid calls for police reform. Chief Scott Guinard said the department will post more information online, including notes about where the department's money is spent, its training policies and the names and faces of the town's officers.
He said the idea of allowing more civilian involvement in hiring within the police department has also been floated. Hiring is currently done by a board made up of law enforcement representatives, typically from the Peterborough Police Department but sometimes from other agencies as well, Guinard said.
"We would have the selectboard in town select a civilian person who is interested in being a part of that process," Guinard said Monday, adding that those individuals would be screened for conflicts of interest. "They can ... have a say as to whether they think [a candidate] is a good fit for the community."
Guinard also said the department is awaiting final guidance from the state commission. He said the panel is expected, soon, to deliver recommendations for how police training can be improved, which the Peterborough department will implement.
In addition, the Monadnock Center for History and Culture in Peterborough is planning a series of Community Conversations focusing on racial justice. However, Executive Director Michelle Stahl said the center is still in the early planning phases for those events and details are not yet available.
"We are excited to be able to take part in this important community discussion and expect to announce details about the series soon," Stahl said via email.