PETERBOROUGH — Police say they've connected four people to a vandalism spree discovered Thursday involving at least three kicked-in doors to homes, thefts from several unlocked vehicles and damage to more than 20 mailboxes.
But with reports of other crimes still coming in Friday and evidence still being gathered, the department had not yet obtained arrest warrants, according to a news release from the Peterborough Police Department that afternoon.
In the meantime, police have publicly identified the four male suspects only by their ages — 16, 18, 20 and 21 — and towns — Milford, Greenfield, Peterborough and Rochester.
Friday's news release says Peterborough officers started finding the damaged mailboxes in the north, south and west parts of town Thursday at about 1:30 a.m.
In an interview later that day, Police Chief Scott Guinard said some of the mailboxes were damaged to the point of needing to be replaced, while others were just knocked down. The doors at the homes were also damaged, the release says.
Just before 2 a.m. Thursday, a Peterborough officer stopped a vehicle with the three men and teenager inside, drawing from a description by a resident of Cabana Drive who had witnessed the vandalism of a mailbox, according to the release.
A wallet stolen from a car downtown has been recovered by police.
The case remains under investigation, with six Peterborough officers working "non-stop" on it since early Thursday morning, Friday's news release says.
"Once all crimes have been reported, documented, and evidence collected, arrest warrants for the responsible parties will be obtained," police said.
Police have asked anyone with information to contact the department at 924-8050.