PETERBOROUGH — Police are investigating two vehicle thefts that occurred Sunday night, including one that ended with a brand-new Jeep in the Contoocook River, Chief Scott Guinard said Wednesday.
An officer was called to a house on Currier Avenue around 5:45 a.m. Monday, where a resident said a 2021 Jeep Gladiator was taken from the driveway sometime the night before. At almost the same time, Guinard said, the officer learned that the vehicle had been located in the water near a public boat ramp near the Greenfield-Hancock town line.
Guinard added that no one was in the vehicle underwater, and he does not know how it ended up in the river. But, he said police think the theft could be related to another vehicle reported stolen around the same time.
A Westbrook, Maine woman who was visiting family on Hall Court, which intersects with Currier Avenue, reported her 2012 Mazda missing around 7:30 a.m. Monday. Authorities located that vehicle on Burke Avenue within an hour, Guinard said.
"The black Mazda did not appear to be damaged, but the Jeep, in all likelihood, is a total loss," he said.
Police have identified suspects in the case, Guinard said, but have not arrested anyone yet.