PETERBOROUGH — Three people were transported for medical attention, one with moderate injuries, following a vehicle collision in Peterborough Sunday afternoon.
Shain Graczyk, 24, of Hooksett was traveling west on Nashua Road and failed to yield at the intersection with Route 123, causing a car traveling north on the state highway to T-bone Graczyk’s car, according to Peterborough police Capt. Ernest Belletete.
Krista Olson, 44, of Mason was driving the second car with two passengers and collided with Graczyk around 2:15 p.m. Sunday, Belletete said Monday morning, explaining that “there was really nothing she could do.”
Olson and one passenger were transported by ambulance to Elliot Hospital in Manchester, one with moderate injuries and the other with minor injuries, according to Belletete. He did not know Monday morning who suffered which injuries, nor did he know the details of their injuries. Peterborough Fire Department declined to provide additional information, citing individual privacy concerns.
Olson’s other passenger was transported to Monadnock Community Hospital in Peterborough with minor injuries, Belletete said. Graczyk declined medical transport.
Both cars sustained heavy front-end damage and were towed from the scene, according to Belletete.
Graczyk was issued a summons for his failure to yield before turning onto Route 123, he said.