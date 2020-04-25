PETERBOROUGH — Safety issues surrounding the COVID-19 crisis caused the Peterborough Players to cancel the upcoming summer season, the theater announced Friday afternoon.
“This decision was not made lightly, but was eased by our strong belief that the health and safety of our community — patrons, donors, volunteers, staff, and artists alike — is our top priority,” an email sent out to those on the Peterborough theater’s mailing list read. “The Players will remain closed for now, but this is simply an intermission. With your gracious help and support, we’ve weathered many a storm in the past and come out on the other side.”
The Players’ 87th summer season was set to start June 17 with a performance of “Last Call (Bernstein and von Karajan at the Sacher Hotel)” by Peter Danish and was to continue with eight further productions, including a musical and a pair of plays put on by the Second Company.
According to the letter, the theater will reach out to anyone who had already purchased tickets for the season to determine the best way to refund them.
The letter also asked anyone who is willing to donate to the nonprofit theater at https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?donation=pbpls