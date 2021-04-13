PETERBOROUGH — The planning board voted Monday to postpone its hearing on a plan to redevelop the former Walden Eco-Village, after property owner Akhil Garland failed to provide several items the board had requested last month.
The planning board had been scheduled Monday night to continue considering Garland’s proposal for as many as 20 or 21 homes at the 52-acre site on Middle Hancock Road, after holding hearings on the plan in February and March.
On March 15, board members directed Garland to proceed with plans for quarter-acre residential lots for the development. They also requested that he provide hydrology and wetlands studies, in addition to a permit application required to build structures in the town’s wetlands zone.
Garland was unable to obtain those items before the hearing Monday, his Manchester-based attorney Christopher Swiniarski told the board in a letter that day. In his letter, Swiniarski requested that the planning board continue the hearing May 10.
Board members voted unanimously to approve that request.
