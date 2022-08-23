PETERBOROUGH — The town planning board heard nearly 90 minutes of discussion Monday evening — both for and against a proposed 34-unit housing complex on Union Street — before ultimately delaying a decision on the project to its next meeting, in September.
More than 30 people attended the public hearing at the Peterborough Town House that offered details on the project, which proposes approximately seven of the 34 rental units be available at workforce housing rates, and generated debate among the crowd on how the development would affect the town.
Chad Branon, a project manager with Milford-based Fieldstone Land Use Consultants presented a site plan at the meeting that divided the 34 units into four duplexes, one cluster of six units and the remaining 20 in a strip along the southern end of the parcel. The proposal also includes residential parking spaces near some of the duplexes and two large parking lots to the northeast and southwest of the property.
Branon said the 27 market-rate housing units would be necessary to offset the cost of renting out seven at the rate of workforce housing.
Workforce housing, which is designed for middle-income workers, refers to housing that is affordable to households earning between 60 and 120 percent of an area's median income. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the median household income for Cheshire County from 2016-2020 was $64,686.
"This town will never have a successful workforce housing project if you don't contemplate density to offset workforce housing density, it will never happen," Branon said at the meeting.
Andrew Dunbar, a member of the planning board, said he thinks the proposed workforce housing would have little impact on the shortage of affordable housing in the state.
"We're talking about seven units, that's not going to make or break workforce housing," he said at the meeting. "There's always going to be more people wanting to live here and seven units is not going to solve that."
Fellow board member Sarah Steinberg Heller said people and families need homes regardless, and any form of housing would help them.
"That will make a difference to seven families or couples or individuals, and for one of us to get up and say that it will not make a difference, I would ask you why are you on this board if you have a cavalier attitude like that."
Several members of the public expressed concerns about the effect more housing could have on traffic in the area.
Laurel Boyd, who lives on Union Street, said she is in favor of more housing, but worries more vehicle congestion through nearby streets could present a danger to children playing outside. She suggested the town look into lowering the speed limits in the areas near the project.
Bethany Boyle, also of Union Street, said she was worried a new neighborhood could disrupt wildlife like deer and bears in an otherwise rural area.
But Brian Field, chairman of the town's renewable energy planning committee, said that the need for housing outweighed the impact on wildlife and the forest.
"It doesn't matter where you live, you will cut down trees wherever you build," Field said. "If we want workforce housing, some people will have to suffer. I'm fine with that because people deserve a place to live."
Sadie Halliday, who owns the 3-acre parcel at 241 Union St., said New Hampshire's current housing crisis makes it more important than ever to increase the availability of living units.
“Whenever you are adding housing at any level, you are adding housing stock which creates more affordability for everybody,” Halliday, a Sharon resident and owner of Halliday Properties LLC said in an interview Monday. Halliday’s proposal, which first went before the planning board at the group's Aug. 8 meeting, includes plans to rent out the properties, although she doesn’t know yet for how much.
Jean Foster of Steele Road said she moved from Cambridge, Mass. three years ago to live in the country, yet she is completely in favor of the project.
"I think there are things you have to give up if you want to do the right thing here," she said.
Currently the parcel is occupied by a single family home with an attached barn. Halliday, who bought the lot in January said the house is not in livable condition. She added that the area is a convenient and safe location for people to live.
“The reason that location makes sense is it’s a walkable neighborhood,” Halliday said in an interview Monday. “The [Peterborough Elementary] School is right there and there are plenty of employment opportunities nearby. While I understand those concerns, everybody deserves a nice place to live.”
Affordable housing in the Granite State is hard to come by. In a 2021 survey, N.H. Housing found the median gross rent for a two-bedroom unit was $1,498, a 6 percent increase from the previous year, and the vacancy rate was less than 1 percent. At the time, the vacancy rates for the U.S. and the Northeast were both 6.8 percent.
Stephanie Hurley, chairwoman of the planning board, said at the meeting that the site plan for the project lacked a necessary 30-foot buffer of green space at the southern end of the parcel. Branon responded that Fieldstone would return at the next meeting, scheduled for Sept. 12, with an updated site plan to hopefully meet the board's requirements.
