PETERBOROUGH — Although it was in accordance with all staff recommendations, several community members voiced their discomfort Monday with a housing development on Carley Road due to the potential for increased traffic and the planning board’s approval was split.
Situated on a 39.1 acre plot, the proposal eight residential lots and one open space lot. The space is approved for 12 residences, but builders Carley Holdings LLC, reduced the number to eight in an attempt to mitigate community impact.
Dan Barowski, a project server for the Milford-based surveying and engineering firm Fieldstone Land Consultants, represented the developer and sought to address concerns brought forward by the board two months ago. The lot is situated in the rural and wetland districts, and is in compliance with all buffer and frontage requirements.
Approximately 7 acres are affected by wetland buffer restrictions and steep inclines cover 2 of these acres, providing natural separation. There will be three driveways servicing the eight units, with enough room for a fire truck turnaround and staff suggestions of landscaping around entrances and curbs to “ensure the scenic nature of Carley Road is preserved” according to Barowski.
All concerns brought forward by the planning board at the prior hearing were addressed, according to board member Gary Gorski.
“This looks exactly like what I expected it to look like based on the previous conversations we’ve had,” said Gorski. “This is what we said to do.”
It was at the conclusion of the presentation that concerns regarding the narrow road were brought forward. Vice Chair Carl Staley proposed temporary speed bumps be put in place during the construction window to slow incoming residents and contractors. Barowski was open to this idea, stating that speed bumps would “help people to definitely slow down, especially if there is active construction going on on-site.”
Cindy Lynch, a resident of Carey Road, called the development “unimaginable.” She claimed that existing construction on the narrow pass has been an “endless parade, all day long.” She went on to voice her disappointment of the planning board not conducting a site visit of the property, to which Chair Lisa Stone responded by saying that the board was already familiar with the area.
“For us to do a site visit, we’re visiting the land. We’re not visiting the road,” said Staley. “There are many roads that are small. Maybe not designated scenic roads, but that kind of have the same problem. That is not our purview. We can’t even make a judgment on that. We have to look at the lot, [determine] that it’s legal and what can be done with it.”
Nearly 10 community members who spoke against the project. Jill Randler, who lives at the end of the dead-end road, claimed her mailbox had already been knocked over twice by construction vehicles turning around on the road.
Town Planner Danica Melone informed residents who spoke at the hearing that the open space residence ordinance will be revisited in two weeks and potentially altered due to recognized “shortcomings to that section of zoning.” Melone encouraged those who were concerned to appear at that hearing. Melone also explained that there has been close collaboration with the Department of Public Works and Police Department to deem the road safe for this project.
There were two votes against the project and five in favor. One of those in opposition was Stephanie Hurley, who had previously said she shared the concerns of the other residents of the road.
“I am sympathetic and I really agree with you guys (the abutters), but our hands are kind of tied,” said Hurley.
