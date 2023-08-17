PETERBOROUGH — The Peterborough Planning Board approved a 96-unit Catholic Charities mixed-income housing development with one dissenting vote Monday after a hearing in which the crowd spilled out into the hallway of the town offices.
Catholic Charities sought approval to build a 64-unit apartment building, along with retrofitting two existing buildings at 10 and 12 Vose Farm Road to provide 32 units and restoring a section of wetlands buffer by removing pavement and additional buffer impacts for the creation of emergency access, retaining wall, drainage pond and associated grading.
George Chadwick of Bedford Design Consultants and Jeff Lefkovich, executive director of real estate services for Catholic Charities New Hampshire, presented the case for the development. The plan was before the board in July but was pushed to August to give the conservation commission time to review it and serve in an advisory role to the planning board.
The conservation commission had raised concerns about parking lot pavement infringing on the wetland buffer area, which Chadwick reduced by 50 percent and intended to replant wildflowers to mitigate the environmental impact. The property will also have a bioretention basin that will treat stormwater before redirecting it away from the wetland buffer. The parcel and both abutting properties had allowed untreated stormwater to flow directly into the wetland buffer, something Chadwick got permission from the abutters to fix.
Chadwick also presented a lighting plan that developed in conjunction with Apex Lighting Design. According to Chadwick, the exterior lighting will be LED, and will shine solely downward to reduce nighttime sky glow.
Francie Von Mertens spoke for the conservation commission, claiming their advice had “fallen on deaf ears” and that the project was not making an effort to meet their suggestions. Soon after, select board representative Bill Taylor rebutted, saying Chadwick had made “plenty of effort” and that the project was moving “down a rabbit hole we often go down” of wanting housing but not approving the projects. At one point, Taylor told planning board members, “If you’re going to vote no, just say that.” His sentiment was echoed by planning board member Sarah Steinberg Heller.
Lefkovich said $2 million of phase one of the development was devoted to stormwater mitigation, and claimed that he has been working to the best of his ability to meet in the middle, and that at a certain point he will need to decide if the project was financially feasible after a number of delays from the planning board.
Heller said Peterborough has never had this opportunity before and to vote no on the project would discourage future developments seeking to alleviate the housing shortage in town. She called for approval that night despite being nervous due to the “unprecedented” nature of the project, which drew applause from the audience.
After discussion between conservation committee representatives, the planning board, Lefkovich and Chadwick, the parties agreed on conditions. The development must be reviewed by a local third party for stormwater compliance, landscaping plans must be submitted, no further encroachment into the wetland is permitted and if any view is cleared to the Contoocook River, native vegetation must be replanted. A lighting plan must be reviewed by the town planner, and the contractor must work with the DPW director and the director of planning to provide a performance guarantee.
Several community members spoke to their own experience with the housing crisis in Peterborough. Representatives from American Steel and N.H. Ball Bearings said that it was cheaper to bus in their workers from other states than to find them housing in town.
After two hours and 20 minutes, the project was approved with the stipulations laid out by the conservation commission. Blair Weiss was absent, and alternate Andrew Dunbar voted in her place. Stephanie Hurley cast the lone negative vote.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.