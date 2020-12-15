PETERBOROUGH — As many as 25 people at a residential community in Peterborough will be required to vacate their homes by 4 p.m. on Wednesday after town officials reported several violations of municipal regulations following an inspection of the property last week.
Peterborough Code Enforcement Officer Tim Herlihy informed Akhil Garland, who owns the 36–54 Garland Way property known familiarly as the Walden Eco-Village, in a cease-and-desist letter Friday that nearly all of its structures have unapproved utilities connections and are unauthorized for use as permanent residences.
As a result, Herlihy ordered Garland to require all Walden Eco-Village residents to vacate their rental homes by the Wednesday deadline. It is Garland’s responsibility to provide them with alternate housing “until [the] structures are properly permitted,” Herlihy wrote.
After town officials met with Garland Monday afternoon, Deputy Town Administrator Nicole MacStay said he seemed committed to addressing violations reported at some of the Eco-Village cottages, which she said could allow those residents to stay temporarily past the Wednesday deadline.
Garland said Tuesday morning that he was scrambling to find housing alternatives for the residents, adding that “the town does not seem to want to collaborate very much.”
Twenty-five people live at Walden Eco-Village, resident Amy Wilson said Monday. The sustainability-minded community comprises seven cottage-style buildings — six of which are residences, with the other hosting a shared kitchen, bathroom and laundry facility — that range from nearly 400 square feet to approximately double that amount, residents Griffin Kelley and Mark Wilson said.
It also includes a boiler house and eight “casitas,” or tiny homes, that measure about 120 square feet. Each casita has one resident, according to Amy Wilson.
The Wilsons are among the Eco-Village’s original residents, having built their cottage 12 years ago, shortly after the community was proposed and permitted by the town, Mark Wilson, 63, said.
It was originally planned as temporary housing for staff at The Well School, a private school for students in preschool through grade 8 that occupies an abutting property on Well School Road. Amy Wilson previously taught 7th grade at the school, which Garland once owned and where he formerly served as director, according to Mark Wilson.
All seven cottages were approved as temporary housing in 2008, MacStay said in a news release Monday. Permanent electricity and liquified petroleum, commonly known as propane, were not permitted as part of that process, she wrote.
Since then, the Eco-Village expanded to include the casitas, which Mark Wilson said were built beginning in 2009, and it no longer hosts only school staff.
“The combination of increased property taxes and a shortage of housing within Peterborough prompted us to offer housing opportunities to others over the years,” Garland told the Peterborough Planning Board in July, according to reporting by the Monadnock Ledger-Transcript.
Herlihy and Peterborough Fire Inspector Lt. Scott Symonds found that the 15 residences they inspected on Thursday, Dec. 10, had been connected to permanent electrical power and propane, according to Herlihy’s letter.
In the letter, Herlihy also informed Garland that he had breached town code by allowing the cottages to be used as permanent, rather than temporary, housing and that the casitas’ construction and minimal amenities — like their lack of bathrooms — violate Peterborough’s town code, zoning ordinance and site-plan review regulations. He also informed Garland that electricity and gas to the units would be shut off after 4 p.m. on Wednesday until the issues are resolved.
The Dec. 10 inspection was prompted by Garland’s proposal to subdivide and expand the Eco-Village, which the Peterborough Planning Board considered at a preliminary hearing July 13. The plan called for converting the seven cottages into single-family homes and building 19 additional structures on the property, according to minutes from the board’s hearing.
Herlihy and Symonds inspected the Eco-Village on Dec. 10, in advance of a Planning Board hearing Monday night to again consider the proposed expansion, according to MacStay’s news release.
The town informed Garland of the violations by emailing him Herlihy’s letter on Friday and also serving him with a physical copy in Harrisville, where he lives, MacStay told The Sentinel Monday evening.
Kelley and Mark Wilson said Garland shared the letter — including the order to vacate their residences — with them and other Eco-Village residents on Friday.
“I think it was after 5 p.m. on Friday evening when I found out,” said Kelley, 26, who has lived in a cottage in the community for almost three years. “So there was no chance to reach out to the town … until [Monday].”
Ten of the residents protested the decision outside the Peterborough Town House on Monday morning, according to Amy Wilson. The group voiced their complaints to MacStay as she entered the building, but they did not have a formal meeting to discuss them, the deputy town administrator said.
The town's planning board did not consider Garland’s proposed Eco-Village expansion Monday night, after the engineer representing Garland requested a continuation until next month, according to Laura Norton, an administrative assistant to the board. Board Chairwoman Ivy Vann suggested at the meeting that anyone concerned about the Eco-Village situation should attend tonight's virtual selectboard meeting at 5 p.m., Norton said.
Mark Wilson works night shifts as a nurse at RiverMead nursing home in Peterborough and said he was “dumbfounded” and “deflated” when he heard about the town order on Friday. He criticized Peterborough officials for immediately demanding that Eco-Village residents vacate their homes, rather than discussing possible solutions while allowing them to remain in the community.
“Where was that first step of saying, ‘We have a problem that needs to be addressed?’ “ he said.
But town officials had “serious concerns” about the electrical and gas connections, Fire Chief Ed Walker explained Monday night, adding that they included multiple extension cords and relief valves buried under snow, respectively.
“There were a lot of things that could immediately be hazardous to the residents,” he said.
Mark Wilson also pushed back on the town’s claim that they were not aware people had been living at the Eco-Village permanently, noting that its residents have vehicle and voting registrations with their Garland Way addresses. U.S. Census Bureau representatives and emergency responders have also visited the community, he said.
“It is plainly obvious to every level of government that there are people living here permanently,” he said.
MacStay said the town does not cross-reference its residential records with state databases for vehicle and voter registrations, however, and added that the street numbers given to Eco-Village properties by emergency personnel do not necessarily indicate the buildings are residences.
In addition to their technical concerns, Kelley and Mark Wilson said the order to vacate will directly harm people who are not responsible for any transgressions. Low vacancy rates statewide, as well as the COVID-19 pandemic, would make housing instability or even homelessness particularly dangerous, according to Kelley, who added “there really aren’t options for us.”
“There’s an enormous, 25-person human element to this story that is so much more important,” he said. “Passing the buck to this landlord who is reasonably expected to find housing [right now] is entirely unreasonable.”
Town officials met with Garland for more than two hours on Monday afternoon, MacStay said. She was not aware of any housing alternatives he had proposed to Eco-Village residents but did note the possibility for people living in the cottages to remain there temporarily, if Garland addresses the electrical and gas issues.
Garland confirmed that option Tuesday morning, saying he was “trying to make that happen right now.” He also said he was trying to identify housing opportunities for whomever is not permitted to stay at the Eco-Village past Wednesday but did not offer specific examples.
If Garland does not provide alternatives by the Wednesday deadline, MacStay, who also serves as Peterborough’s human services director, said the town would consider Eco-Village residents’ housing needs on a case-by-case basis.
Explaining that he interacts with elderly people for work and that his mother is sick and in a long-term care facility, Mark Wilson said he is not willing to relocate to a property where he might be exposed to the coronavirus by other tenants. After saying Monday afternoon that he and Amy had no intention of moving, he asked for time off during his work shift that night so the couple will have time to pack and relocate by Wednesday, if necessary.
The experience has brought Eco-Village residents closer, he said, even inducing laughter at times because they see the town’s demand to vacate as so onerous.
“If there’s been something good, it’s that we’ve had a strength in community that’s reaffirming why we all live here in the first place,” he said.