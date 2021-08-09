PETERBOROUGH — Town planning officials are waiting on further ecological review of a proposal to create 20 homes at the former Walden Eco-Village before making a decision on the project.
In a meeting Monday night at Peterborough’s Town House, also streamed online, the planning board voted unanimously to request a third-party review of wetlands and hydrology details included in that proposal.
Property owner Akhil Garland has requested to subdivide the 52-acre property off Middle Hancock Road — the former location of the Eco-Village, which has been vacant since 25 residents were displaced last year due to code violations reported at the site — into quarter-acre lots. Of the 20 homes in Garland’s redevelopment plan, some would be converted from existing structures while others would be built new.
As part of his subdivision request, Garland has submitted studies to the planning board showing the project’s potential wetlands and water impacts. Board members voted Monday, however, to have a separate land-use firm review those studies’ accuracy, noting that the wetlands study had been revised in recent months.
“As a new member of the board, it was hard for me to believe that this was accurate based on the fact that it changed,” Stephanie Hurley said at the meeting. “… I feel it’s very, very reasonable to ask for this review.”
Chad Branon, an engineer with Fieldstone Land Consultants in Milford, which is representing Garland, told the board that his company had revised its wetlands study to include culverts that link some of those areas on the site, as required by local zoning regulations.
“We’re not opposed to somebody reviewing our stuff,” he said. “… We’ve been doing this for a long time. We’re very confident with the services we provide.”
The planning board has heard the Eco-Village redevelopment proposal several times this year, opting to wait for more details on the project on each occasion. Board members conducted a site visit last month. The next hearing on the proposal is scheduled for Sept. 13.