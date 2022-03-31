PETERBOROUGH — As of Thursday afternoon, there were six active COVID-19 cases in a months-long outbreak at Pheasant Wood Center that has infected dozens of people, according to an official with the Peterborough nursing home.
Fifty-two residents and 26 employees have tested positive for the viral disease since the outbreak started in early January, according to Lori Mayer, spokeswoman for Genesis Healthcare, which owns Pheasant Wood and several other area nursing homes.
The deaths of two residents have been attributed to the outbreak, she added.
The six active cases involve five residents and one staff members, Mayer said.
Mayer said a majority of Pheasant Wood residents and staff members have had mild symptoms or were asymptomatic.
Aside from one person who was granted a religious or medical exemption, all of Pheasant Wood's 93 employees are vaccinated, in line with Genesis Healthcare's vaccine mandate for staff. Of the Pheasant Road facility’s 88 residents, 87 percent are inoculated, according to Mayer.
Breakthrough cases of the viral disease can and do occur. However, those who are vaccinated often have less severe symptoms and are at a lower risk of developing complications than those who aren’t inoculated.
Olivia Belanger is the health reporter for The Sentinel, covering issues from the opioid crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic to mental health services in the region. A N.H. native, she joined The Sentinel team in August 2019.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.