PETERBOROUGH — The Cornucopia Project, a nonprofit dedicated to connecting the community with sustainable, local food, will be expanding its educational offerings thanks to a federal grant awarded this week.
The two-year Farm to School grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture will provide the group with $100,000 to increase hands-on educational opportunities in local elementary school gardens and on the group’s one-acre educational farm in Peterborough, according to a news release Tuesday from the Cornucopia Project.
The federal funds also will allow the organization to extend its programs to additional schools in the Monadnock Region. According to the group’s website, the Cornucopia Project currently runs gardens at elementary schools in Antrim, Dublin, Francestown, Greenfield, Hancock, Keene, Peterborough, Bennington and Temple.
These sorts of educational opportunities have a positive impact on students, said Lauren Judd, the programs director at the Cornucopia Project.
“Students who work with Cornucopia Project show increased interest in nutrition and agriculture, impacting their future choices and vegetable consumption at home,” Judd said in a prepared statement.
The N.H. Department of Education received a similar $50,000 grant from the USDA to increase the amount of local food used in school nutrition programs, according to a news release from the department. The state will use the federal funds to produce training videos for school staff on how to prepare local food, develop informational materials about purchasing requirements for schools and host a conference for school food-service staff and farmers to connect and share strategies.