The New Ipswich Library and Peterborough Town Library are closing down to walk-in customers for the month of December, due to rising cases of COVID-19 in the state and town.
“Cases are rising, in New Ipswich specifically, but also in the places often frequented by people in town, including Milford and Rindge, where a lot of people do their grocery shopping,” New Ipswich Library Director Michelle Pelletier said. “We’re just trying to be proactive and not get anyone sick.”
Pelletier said the shutdown is planned to last at least until Jan. 3, but there isn’t a firm return-to-service date, and it will likely coincide with the reopening of local schools, which are currently in a full-remote model through Jan. 4.
The library will still be operating during the month, however, and patrons can call or email the library to schedule a short appointment to come in and browse for materials, or request books for pick up or use the inter-library loan system.
The library intends to close regular service after Nov. 30.
November usually includes one of the library’s yearly fundraisers, it’s “Small Business Saturday,” a day when vendors can set up booths in the library for browsing shoppers. The event typically draws more than 100 people.
“It would be irresponsible to do that right now,” Pelletier said.
Instead of its usual Small Business Saturday event, the library is holding a raffle featuring prizes contributed by local businesses, which will be on sale for $5 for six tickets through Nov. 28. Buyers can use their tickets for any of the more than 40 available prizes, including Somero Maple Farm products, handcrafted jewelry, a print by New Ipswich wildlife artist Matt Patterson, and gift certificates from local shops and restaurants. The funds will be put toward purchasing a new computer for the library’s circulation desk.
Tickets can be purchased at the library.
The Peterborough Town Library has also announced it will also be suspending in-person browsing of items on Nov. 30, reverting to curbside pickup services and computer appointments.
“We are making this move in anticipation of the gathering happening around the holiday and the unfortunate increase in community spread throughout NH and surrounding states,” Library Director Corinne Chronopoulos wrote in an announcement of the closure on Monday. “We need to do this to keep our staff safe and protect our ability to continue the core services of the library. If you have visited the library, you know that the temporary library is a small space and in addition to housing the new books, it is the location where all the staff have space to perform their jobs.”
This article is being shared by partners in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.